Operation targeting notorious Toronto street gang results in 32 arrests, 158 charges

Guns allegedly seized during a project targeting a Toronto street gang. Toronto Police.

By Michael Talbot

Posted August 15, 2024 11:19 am.

A nearly year-long interprovincial drug and gun investigation into a notorious Toronto street gang has resulted in 32 arrests and 158 charges, the Toronto Police Service (TPS) announced on Thursday.

Project Foxxx targeted the Jamestown Crips and began in Sept. 2023. It was led by the Toronto Police Service’s Integrated Gun & Gang Task Force in partnership with York Regional Police, Peel Regional Police Service and the Ontario Provincial Police.

Investigators alleged the “long-standing street gang” and its affiliates dealt both guns and drugs across the country, sometimes utilizing Canada Post to deliver the illicit goods.

“It is alleged that numerous gang affiliates have been involved in the illegal possession of firearms,” a release states. “Many of these affiliates have also engaged in the trafficking of illicit drugs across Ontario, Manitoba, and Newfoundland and Labrador. It is further alleged that their trafficking operations included concealing drugs and attempting to distribute through Canada Post.”

Between April and July 2024, police executed 35 search warrants in Toronto, Hamilton, Vaughan, Brampton, Mississauga, Guelph, and Thompson, Manitoba, resulting in dozens of arrests and the seizure of nine firearms, more than four kilograms of cocaine, six kilograms of methamphetamine and over $320,000 in cash that was allegedly procured from crime.

The seized drugs had a street value of over a million dollars, investigators said.

“Together, we are disrupting these criminal networks beyond Toronto and across the country to ensure the safety of our communities,” said Deputy Chief Rob Johnson.

“We know drug trafficking fuels addiction, violence and crime. We will not let criminal gangs, firearms or drugs undermine the safety and quality of life in our city.”

A complete list of charges can be seen here.

