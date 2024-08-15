Weekend need-to-know: CNE is back

The Canadian National Exhibition is back in Toronto once again for a two-week run and there will be no TTC closures to get in your way.

Canadian National Exhibition

The Ex is back in town! Get ready for a Kool-Aid deep-fried chicken sandwich, the Gaming Garage and the new EX games.

The CNE is known for the interesting foods that make an appearance at the event every year.

This year, people can try deep-fried pickle Oreos, deep-fried butter chicken lasagna, a Kool-Aid deep-fried chicken sandwich, and more.

The first EX Games will be an exciting extreme sports half-pipe show featuring top athletes in skateboarding, BMX and in-line skating. Headlining the show is Andy MacDonald, fresh off his appearance at the Paris Olympics.

It will be capped off as always with the Air Show on the last weekend of The Ex.

For those taking public transit both GO Transit and the TTC will offer additional service for riders going to the CNE.

There are no road closures scheduled, but drivers can expect traffic congestion and delays in the area.

The event starts on Friday and runs until September 2.

King’s Plate

The King’s Plate will kick off the first leg of the Canadian Triple Crown as the most prestigious championship Thoroughbred race at Woodbine Racetrack.

There will be fashion, food and fun all day Saturday as patrons watch North America’s oldest continuously run stakes event, racing for a $1 million purse.

Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and tickets are still available on their website.

Toronto Chinatown Festival

The 24th annual Toronto Chinatown Festival will be celebrating the Year of the Dragon with the theme “Soaring Dragon Dispensing Splendours”

Anyone walking through Chinatown during this two-day festival will be able to enjoy live, traditional dancing and opera performances, kung fu performances and multicultural street food, including BBQ squid, bubble tea and bubble waffle ice cream.

The Toronto Chinatown Festival will take place on the west side of Spadina Avenue between St. Andrew and Sullivan streets on Saturday between noon and 11 p.m. and on Sunday between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m.

A full list of programming can be found on their website.

Taste of Manila

Taste of Manila will be celebrating its 11th year of the festival that takes over the Wilson Avenue and Bathurst Street area.

There will vendors and visitors from all over the world that will be providing good food, unique treasures and you can also support local artisans while enjoying the festivities on stage.

It kicks off on Saturday at 10 a.m. and runs through to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Full details are available on their website.

TTC/GO Closures

No TTC/GO closures this weekend.

Road closures

Ongoing Gardiner closures

As part of the long-term construction plan on the Gardiner Expressway, one westbound lane and one eastbound lane are closed between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue. The eastbound on-ramp from Lake Shore Boulevard at Jameson Avenue is also closed.

Other ongoing city closures