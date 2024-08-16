Heavy rainfall expected across southern Ontario this weekend

A special weather statement has been issued for heavy rain expected to hit southern Ontario this weekend.

Environment Canada says the rain is expected to begin this evening and will continue through Sunday.

Rainfall amounts are expected to be between 30 to 60 millimetres in Toronto with rainfall rates up to 40 millimetres in an hour. The higher amounts of rain are expected on Saturday afternoon and evening.

“That would be within any isolated thunderstorm activity,” explained 680 NewsRadio meteorologist Denise Andreacchi.

The weather pattern bringing the rain typically has rapidly changing conditions so the weather could switch from sunny skies to heavy downpours quickly.

Rainfall warnings may be required, according to the weather agency, and localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.