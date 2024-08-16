Motorcyclist dead, others injured in Mississauga crash

A motorcyclist has died, and others were injured in a crash involving another vehicle in Mississauga overnight.

Peel Regional Police officers were called to the Ridgeway Drive and Odyssey Drive area, south of Eglinton Avenue West, just after 2 a.m. on Friday for reports of a multi-vehicle collision.

Peel Regional Paramedics Services tells CityNews that four people were involved in the crash, noting one left the scene, two people were treated for minor injuries, and the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

It’s unclear if the person who left the scene was injured.

There was a heavy police presence in the area during the early morning hours as the investigation continued.