Family seeks answers into Mississauga man’s ‘uncharacteristic’ disappearance in Greece

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted August 16, 2024 6:55 am.

Last Updated August 16, 2024 7:04 am.

The family of a Mississauga man who went missing in Greece over a month ago says they’re desperate for answers into his “uncharacteristic” disappearance and are worried for his safety.

His family said in a prepared statement that Filip Ziaja, 38, of Mississauga, was travelling in Greece while working remotely and has not been heard from since July 12.

Ziaja was staying at an Airbnb in Thessaloniki and planning to visit Litochoro. His family said Ziaja shared his plans with his employer and family during the last form of communication more than a month ago.

Canadian and Greek authorities were notified of his disappearance on July 26. CityNews has reached out to Peel Regional Police for comment.

“Through the responses received on Facebook, his family received various accounts of people spotting someone who allegedly looked like Filip,” the family’s statement read.

“According to the accounts of people who were visiting the area on and around July 12, someone who looked like Filip was seen near Platamon, Palaios Panteleimonas and that general area near Mount Olympus where Filip stated he was going to be on the weekend of July 13.”

Another person on social media claimed that the person claiming to be Ziaja was described as looking “rough” and “similar to how a homeless person may look.”

“It is alleged that the person presumed to be Filip approached the picnicking group, asking them for food and water,” the statement continues. “His plea was denied. Another person claimed they saw Filip again in the general area ‘a few days later.'”

Family and friends desperate to bring Canadian man home

Ziaja’s family says the 38-year-old is an avid traveller who speaks Polish and English. He has been employed by a tech company since 2020 as a software engineer.

“He is a vegetarian, animal lover and animal rights advocate,” the statement reads. “His family misses him very much and wants to bring him home.”

Those close to him say it’s uncharacteristic of Ziaja to not communicate with family, describing him as a “responsible person.”

“His family fears that he may have been robbed of his belongings or otherwise lost them, which is causing him to be unable to contact anyone,” the family wrote. “They worry that if he suffered trauma, he may be affected in a way that has caused him not to be able to seek proper help or make contact in the last month.”

The 38-year-old Mississauga man is described as having brown eyes and is listed as six-foot-two. He was last seen with short brown hair and weighed approximately 180 pounds at the time of his disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out via email at bringfiliphome@gmail.com.

