‘Leaning’ building on Dundas St. W at risk of collapsing: Toronto Fire

A building on Dundas St. W at Augusta Avenue was evacuated after it began to lean. Joe Lotocki/CityNews

By Michael Talbot

Posted August 16, 2024 10:34 am.

Last Updated August 16, 2024 11:21 am.

A two-storey building in downtown Toronto that’s precariously leaning towards the street and sidewalk below is at risk of collapsing at any moment, emergency crews said on Friday.

Toronto Fire Services tells CityNews that the front façade of the building on Dundas Street West at Augusta Avenue is “structurally compromised with potential to collapse.”

The building has been evacuated. There are no reports of injuries.

Dundas Street West is currently closed between Augusta and Denison avenues.

The building has businesses on the lower level, and apartments on the second floor.

It’s not clear yet what has caused the structural issues.

More to come

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto man who fled to El Salvador charged with wife's 2004 murder
Toronto man who fled to El Salvador charged with wife's 2004 murder

A man who fled to El Salvador is facing a second-degree murder charge in the fatal 2004 stabbing of his wife in their North York apartment. Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers were called to a residence...

1h ago

Two 19-year-old men shot by South Simcoe police in Innisfil, 1 dead: SIU
Two 19-year-old men shot by South Simcoe police in Innisfil, 1 dead: SIU

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit says the incident happened on Shoreview Drive in Innisfil Thursday afternoon.

5h ago

Todd Smith, Ontario education minister and Bay of Quinte MPP, to resign
Todd Smith, Ontario education minister and Bay of Quinte MPP, to resign

Todd Smith said in an online statement that he will be resigning from the Ontario cabinet immediately to take a job in the private sector.

2m ago

Family seeking answers into Mississauga man's 'uncharacteristic' disappearance in Greece
Family seeking answers into Mississauga man's 'uncharacteristic' disappearance in Greece

The family of a Mississauga man who went missing in Greece over a month ago says they're desperate for answers into his "uncharacteristic" disappearance and are worried for his safety. His family said...

4h ago

Top Stories

Toronto man who fled to El Salvador charged with wife's 2004 murder
Toronto man who fled to El Salvador charged with wife's 2004 murder

A man who fled to El Salvador is facing a second-degree murder charge in the fatal 2004 stabbing of his wife in their North York apartment. Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers were called to a residence...

1h ago

Two 19-year-old men shot by South Simcoe police in Innisfil, 1 dead: SIU
Two 19-year-old men shot by South Simcoe police in Innisfil, 1 dead: SIU

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit says the incident happened on Shoreview Drive in Innisfil Thursday afternoon.

5h ago

Todd Smith, Ontario education minister and Bay of Quinte MPP, to resign
Todd Smith, Ontario education minister and Bay of Quinte MPP, to resign

Todd Smith said in an online statement that he will be resigning from the Ontario cabinet immediately to take a job in the private sector.

2m ago

Family seeking answers into Mississauga man's 'uncharacteristic' disappearance in Greece
Family seeking answers into Mississauga man's 'uncharacteristic' disappearance in Greece

The family of a Mississauga man who went missing in Greece over a month ago says they're desperate for answers into his "uncharacteristic" disappearance and are worried for his safety. His family said...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:11
19-year-old man dead, another in hospital after police-involved shooting in Innisfil
19-year-old man dead, another in hospital after police-involved shooting in Innisfil

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit says a 19-year-old man is dead and another is fighting for his life after a shooting involving South Simcoe Police officers in Innisfil. Nick Westoll has more from the scene.

9h ago

2:06
Could cabinet shuffle do anything for Liberals?
Could cabinet shuffle do anything for Liberals?

New polling for CityNews finds while 4 in 10 say they might possibly consider voting Liberal after a shuffle, a majority say they wouldn't. One pollster says the desire for change is unlike anything he's seen in 35 years.

30m ago

2:18
On the record with Alexisonfire's Wade MacNeil
On the record with Alexisonfire's Wade MacNeil

CityNews' Music Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with Alexisonfire's Wade MacNeil about the group playing the Rogers Centre and throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at a Blue Jays game.

16h ago

2:34
NDP calls on Premier Ford to offer Greenbelt details publicly
NDP calls on Premier Ford to offer Greenbelt details publicly

Leader Marit Stiles challenged the notion that the Ford government is an 'open book' and suggested it needs to provide more information while the RCMP interviews potential witnesses. Mark McAllister reports.

16h ago

2:38
Scholarships for children of fallen military
Scholarships for children of fallen military

For the 17th year, a Canadian group has shown its support for families who have lost someone to their work protection the nation. David Zura explains.

16h ago

More Videos