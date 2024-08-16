A two-storey building in downtown Toronto that’s precariously leaning towards the street and sidewalk below is at risk of collapsing at any moment, emergency crews said on Friday.

Toronto Fire Services tells CityNews that the front façade of the building on Dundas Street West at Augusta Avenue is “structurally compromised with potential to collapse.”

The building has been evacuated. There are no reports of injuries.

Dundas Street West is currently closed between Augusta and Denison avenues.

TFS on scene at Dundas St W and Augusta Ave. The front façade and roof of a building have been compromised and at risk of collapsing. Crews searched the building and evacuated up to 10 persons. No report of injuries. Preparing for any further impact of a collapse.#Toronto ^dc pic.twitter.com/rrkUQcRu44 — Toronto Fire Services (@Toronto_Fire) August 16, 2024

The building has businesses on the lower level, and apartments on the second floor.

It’s not clear yet what has caused the structural issues.

More to come