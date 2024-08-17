King’s Plate cancelled due to ‘unsafe racing conditions’ caused by heavy rains

Paramount Prince wins the 2023 King's Plate.
Paramount Prince, with Patrick Husbands aboard, crosses the finish line to win the 164th running of the Kings's Plate horse race in Toronto on Sunday, August 20, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch

By John Marchesan

Posted August 17, 2024 5:13 pm.

Last Updated August 17, 2024 5:55 pm.

The King’s Plate is North America’s oldest continually run horse race but it was no match for Mother Nature on Saturday.

Woodbine Racetrack officials say heavy rains which swept through the GTA Saturday afternoon have forced them to cancel the remainder of the card, including the first jewel of Canada’s Triple Crown.

In a statement posted on X, officials said the move was made “in the interest of safety for our horses and horse people.”

Michael Copeland, CEO of Woodbine Entertainment, said it was a difficult decision to make.

“The amount of rain we had in such a short amount of time, it came down hard and it was pooling on the track and created unsafe conditions for the horses,” he told CityNews. “Despite this being an important day we really have to make a decision that’s best for the horses and the jockeys.”

Pearson International Airport, located south of the racetrack, reported it had received more than a month’s worth of rain with 78 millimetres having fallen by Saturday afternoon.

Copeland said the race will now be held on Friday, August 23 at Woodbine Racetrack.

Saturday was scheduled to be the 165th edition of The King’s Plate, which is contested at 1 1/4 miles on the Woodbine all-weather course.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Flooding, damage reported across Greater Toronto Area amid record-breaking rainfall
Flooding, damage reported across Greater Toronto Area amid record-breaking rainfall

Emergency services in the Greater Toronto Area reported that multiple roads had to be shut down due to flooding.

18m ago

Authorities responding to reports of tornado touchdown and damage in Ayr, Ont.
Authorities responding to reports of tornado touchdown and damage in Ayr, Ont.

Environment and Climate Change Canada meteorologists issued a tornado warning for the region just after 11 a.m. on Saturday.

13m ago

Toronto man facing 14 new charges in connection to alleged sexual assault of children in his care
Toronto man facing 14 new charges in connection to alleged sexual assault of children in his care

Police have laid additional charges against a Toronto man previously arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting children and they believe there may be more victims. Toronto police say Kevin Marsh was...

2h ago

Suspect sought in hate-motivated assault at Finch West subway station
Suspect sought in hate-motivated assault at Finch West subway station

Toronto police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a hate-motivated assault. Police say two people exited a TTC at Finch West subway station just after 5:30 p.m. on August...

1h ago

Top Stories

Flooding, damage reported across Greater Toronto Area amid record-breaking rainfall
Flooding, damage reported across Greater Toronto Area amid record-breaking rainfall

Emergency services in the Greater Toronto Area reported that multiple roads had to be shut down due to flooding.

18m ago

Authorities responding to reports of tornado touchdown and damage in Ayr, Ont.
Authorities responding to reports of tornado touchdown and damage in Ayr, Ont.

Environment and Climate Change Canada meteorologists issued a tornado warning for the region just after 11 a.m. on Saturday.

13m ago

Toronto man facing 14 new charges in connection to alleged sexual assault of children in his care
Toronto man facing 14 new charges in connection to alleged sexual assault of children in his care

Police have laid additional charges against a Toronto man previously arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting children and they believe there may be more victims. Toronto police say Kevin Marsh was...

2h ago

Suspect sought in hate-motivated assault at Finch West subway station
Suspect sought in hate-motivated assault at Finch West subway station

Toronto police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a hate-motivated assault. Police say two people exited a TTC at Finch West subway station just after 5:30 p.m. on August...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:45
Crews conduct controlled demolition on Toronto building at risk of collapse
Crews conduct controlled demolition on Toronto building at risk of collapse

Demolition crews began tearing down a Toronto building in Kensington Market at risk of collapse. Jazan Grewal reports.

19h ago

2:56
Toronto's internet-famous swans fall victim to human feeding
Toronto's internet-famous swans fall victim to human feeding

The tale of a pair of swans that once dazzled social media has taken a tragic turn and malnutrition is being blamed thanks to human feeding. David Zura reports.

22h ago

2:39
Safety runway expansion at Billy Bishop Airport draws concern
Safety runway expansion at Billy Bishop Airport draws concern

Federal regulations require buffer zones for safety at the end of runways by July 2027. Those opposed to expansion at the downtown airport believe this could lead to more planes taking off. Mark McAllister reports.

7h ago

2:30
SIU investigating why four police officers opened fire on two 19-year-old men
SIU investigating why four police officers opened fire on two 19-year-old men

A 19-year-old man is dead, another is in critical condition after South Simcoe Police officers opened fire on two men. Shauna Hunt reports police were called to a family dispute in Innisfil.
1:56
Foreign leaders condemn settlers attack in West Bank
Foreign leaders condemn settlers attack in West Bank

Widespread condemnation following attacks by Israeli settlers against Palestinians in the West Bank. The calls on Israel to do more to curb the violence. Erica Natividad reports.
More Videos