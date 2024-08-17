King’s Plate cancelled due to ‘unsafe racing conditions’ caused by heavy rains

The King’s Plate is North America’s oldest continually run horse race but it was no match for Mother Nature on Saturday.

Woodbine Racetrack officials say heavy rains which swept through the GTA Saturday afternoon have forced them to cancel the remainder of the card, including the first jewel of Canada’s Triple Crown.

In a statement posted on X, officials said the move was made “in the interest of safety for our horses and horse people.”

— Woodbine Racetrack (@WoodbineTB) August 17, 2024

Michael Copeland, CEO of Woodbine Entertainment, said it was a difficult decision to make.

“The amount of rain we had in such a short amount of time, it came down hard and it was pooling on the track and created unsafe conditions for the horses,” he told CityNews. “Despite this being an important day we really have to make a decision that’s best for the horses and the jockeys.”

Pearson International Airport, located south of the racetrack, reported it had received more than a month’s worth of rain with 78 millimetres having fallen by Saturday afternoon.

Copeland said the race will now be held on Friday, August 23 at Woodbine Racetrack.

Saturday was scheduled to be the 165th edition of The King’s Plate, which is contested at 1 1/4 miles on the Woodbine all-weather course.