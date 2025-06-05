Genetic genealogy cracks cold case of Ottawa man found dead in Toronto

In May 2024, Toronto police began using Investigative Genetic Genealogy for this case and found relatives of the man throughout Eastern Ontario. In March of this year, the investigation revealed a possible name of the man. Photo: CityNews submission.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted June 5, 2025 12:24 pm.

Last Updated June 5, 2025 12:29 pm.

A man from the Ottawa area who lost touch with his family and was found dead in Toronto in 2022 has been identified with the help of advanced genetic genealogy.

Toronto police located the man’s body in the St. Clarens Avenue and Dupont Street area in Toronto’s Junction-Wallace Emerson neighbourhood on March 22, 2022.

“He did not have any identification with him, and attempts to compare his fingerprints to police databases did not assist with identification,” police said.

Investigators worked at identifying the man by canvassing nearby businesses and through public outreach, but those attempts came up empty.

In May 2024, Toronto police began using Investigative Genetic Genealogy for this case and found relatives of the man throughout Eastern Ontario. In March of this year, the investigation revealed a possible name of the man.

“Members of the Toronto Police Service contacted his relatives in the Ottawa area, who said they had lost contact with him after the pandemic,” police said.

The man’s identity was confirmed as Clancy, who was from the Ottawa area and was approximately 30 years old at the time of his death. Toronto police said members of the Ottawa Police Service notified his family.

At the request of the family, his name is not being released.

Top Stories

Man wanted after woman dragged into wooded area, sexually assaulted in High Park: police

A suspect is wanted after police say a woman was sexually assaulted in High Park late Wednesday night. Toronto police say they were called to the park in the Howard Park Avenue and Parkside Drive area...

3m ago

Infant born premature and infected with measles dies in Ontario

An infant who was born premature and infected with the measles has passed away in southwestern Ontario, announced the province's Chief Medical Officer of Health. In a statement, Dr. Kieran Moore said...

1h ago

Hamilton street named Ontario's worst road again, Toronto's Gardiner joins 2025 list

A notorious street in Hamilton has earned the reputation as the worst road in Ontario for the second-straight year, as Toronto's Gardiner Expressway finds itself on the 2025 list. CAA South Central...

6h ago

TTC appoints former NYC transit executive as new CEO, replacing Rick Leary

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) has introduced Mandeep Lali, a former New York City Transit executive, as its next CEO. Lali served as the Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of...

2h ago

