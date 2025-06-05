TTC appoints former NYC transit executive as new CEO, replacing Rick Leary

The TTC board has named former New York City transit executive Mandeep Lali as the new CEO.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted June 5, 2025 9:54 am.

Last Updated June 5, 2025 11:34 am.

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) has introduced Mandeep Lali, a former New York City Transit executive, as its next CEO.

Lali served as the Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Subways at New York City Transit (NYCT), a Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) division. With the NYCT, Lali oversaw a workforce of approximately 22,000 employees.

NYCT operates the largest public transit system in North America, with 24/7 subway service and extensive bus coverage.

Lali will replace Rick Leary, who was appointed the TTC’s interim CEO in December 2017 and became the permanent CEO in July 2018. Leary announced his resignation last June, saying, “There are some new opportunities and challenges that await me before I fully retire.”

Related:

Lali was appointed head of the TTC following an extensive search process led by a selection committee that included Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow, TTC Chair Jamaal Myers, former Vice-Chair Joanne De Laurentiis, Commissioner Paul Ainslie, and City Manager Paul Johnson.

TTCriders, a membership-based organization of transit users, said it welcomed the leadership transition “as a pivotal opportunity to restore trust in the TTC, deliver reliable and accessible service, and build a stronger, more transparent transit system for all riders.”

“TTCriders looks forward to working with the reported new CEO to put riders first and grow the TTC into a world-class transit system,” said Andrew Pulsifer, Executive Director of TTCriders. “This is a moment to change course and bring real improvements that transit users across the city are calling for.”

The TTC approved a $2.8 billion operating budget for 2025, including a 5.8 per cent increase in service hours. Significant funds are allocated to maintain and upgrade existing TTC infrastructure, including vehicle overhauls and facility improvements.

In November, the TTC announced funding from all three levels of government that will contribute $758 million each to the $2.3 billion purchase of 55 new subway trains for the Bloor-Danforth line. 

