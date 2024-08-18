23-year-old Brampton man dead after vehicle rolled over on Highway 410

Ontario Provincial Police say a man has died following a single-vehicle collision on Highway 410.

On Saturday just after 6:10 p.m., officers say a sedan was travelling southbound on Highway 410 when it rolled over and landed in a ditch just north of the westbound Highway 401 on-ramp in Mississauga.

According to a statement released Sunday, “multiple citizens assisted police to remove the driver from the vehicle and attempted life-saving measures.”

Emergency crews then took the driver, a 23-year-old man from Brampton, to hospital in critical condition. Officers say he later died.

The highway’s southbound lanes were closed for approximately three hours while crews investigated the collision.

No other information has been provided.