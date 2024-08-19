Work stoppage this week at CN and CPKC would hurt businesses: CFIB

CN Rail
A CN Rail train moves cargo containers at the Centerm Container Terminal at port in Vancouver, on July 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck.

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 19, 2024 9:12 am.

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) says a potential work stoppage at Canada’s major railways this week could be devastating for small businesses.

The business association says many small businesses rely on rail services to send and receive goods, products and essential materials.

CFIB says the shutdowns could also disrupt public transit and commutes to big cities such as Toronto or Montreal.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. and Canadian National Railway Co. both face the potential for a work stoppage on Thursday if they cannot reach deals with workers represented by the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference.

Workers at CPKC have served strike notice that would see them walk off the job as of 12:01 a.m. ET on Thursday, while CN has said it intends to lock out workers simultaneously unless an agreement or binding arbitration is achieved.

Both CPKC and CN have been halting shipments in preparation for potential work stoppages by a combined 9,300 workers at the two railways.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'This is insanity': Etobicoke residents plead for help following flooding
'This is insanity': Etobicoke residents plead for help following flooding

After a Saturday storm dropped a record amount of precipitation on many parts of the GTHA, Etobicoke residents are pleading for help after a third major flood has left them with another disastrous cleanup. Theresa...

5h ago

A rare super blue moon will appear on Monday night. What you need to know
A rare super blue moon will appear on Monday night. What you need to know

Look up to the sky. It's a rare supermoon that occurs, on average, once every 10 years. The super blue moon will light up the sky on Monday night, a combination of two lunar phenomena that occur when...

22m ago

Phil Donahue, talk show host legend, dies at 88
Phil Donahue, talk show host legend, dies at 88

Phil Donahue, talk show host legend, has died. The "king of daytime talk" was 88 years old.

updated

0m ago

Greater Toronto Area sees more rain a day after record-setting downpour
Greater Toronto Area sees more rain a day after record-setting downpour

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a weather alert on Sunday for Toronto as well as Peel, York and Durham regions.

5h ago

Top Stories

'This is insanity': Etobicoke residents plead for help following flooding
'This is insanity': Etobicoke residents plead for help following flooding

After a Saturday storm dropped a record amount of precipitation on many parts of the GTHA, Etobicoke residents are pleading for help after a third major flood has left them with another disastrous cleanup. Theresa...

5h ago

A rare super blue moon will appear on Monday night. What you need to know
A rare super blue moon will appear on Monday night. What you need to know

Look up to the sky. It's a rare supermoon that occurs, on average, once every 10 years. The super blue moon will light up the sky on Monday night, a combination of two lunar phenomena that occur when...

22m ago

Phil Donahue, talk show host legend, dies at 88
Phil Donahue, talk show host legend, dies at 88

Phil Donahue, talk show host legend, has died. The "king of daytime talk" was 88 years old.

updated

0m ago

Greater Toronto Area sees more rain a day after record-setting downpour
Greater Toronto Area sees more rain a day after record-setting downpour

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a weather alert on Sunday for Toronto as well as Peel, York and Durham regions.

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:56
Etobicoke residents plead for help following flooding
Etobicoke residents plead for help following flooding

Residents express their frustration with ongoing flooding in their neighbourhood.

11h ago

2:57
Cleanup underway after tornado hits Ontario
Cleanup underway after tornado hits Ontario

Neighbours in a small town near Kitchener are thankful nobody was hurt after a tornado left serious damage across the area. David Zura explains and looks at the string of tornadoes to hit the area in just two weeks.

14h ago

2:52
Gaza faces health crisis with first polio case in 25 years
Gaza faces health crisis with first polio case in 25 years

Gaza has recorded its first polio case in 25 years after tests confirmed the disease in an unvaccinated 10-month-old. UN chief António Guterres has called for pauses in the Israel-Hamas war to vaccinate hundreds of thousands of children.

15h ago

1:58
Sunshine and drier weather moves in to start the week
Sunshine and drier weather moves in to start the week

Wide-spread rainfall warnings will give way to sunny and dry conditions on Monday and for the rest of the week with temperatures in the low 20s.

15h ago

0:58
Annual Warriors' Day parade held at CNE
Annual Warriors' Day parade held at CNE

The 103rd annual Warriors' Day parade was held down at the CNE, honouring the men and women who served and who continue to serve in the Canadian Armed Forces.
More Videos