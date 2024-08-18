Teamsters union serves strike notice to CPKC; CN Rail issues lockout notice

CN rail trains are shown at the CN MacMillan Yard in Vaughan, Ont.,
The country's two main railways are starting to block shipments of hazardous goods ahead of a potential strike or lockout next week. CN rail trains are shown at the CN MacMillan Yard in Vaughan, Ont., on Monday, June 20, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 18, 2024 7:50 pm.

Last Updated August 18, 2024 9:30 pm.

More than 9,000 workers at Canada’s two major railways could be either on strike or locked out as of Thursday, disrupting supply chains relied upon by many industries. 

The union representing thousands of workers at Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. says it has served a 72-hour strike notice to the railway.

The Teamsters Canada Rail Conference issued a news release saying unless the parties can reach a last-minute agreement, workers will be off the job as of 12:01 a.m. Eastern time Thursday. 

Not long after the union’s statement, CN Rail issued a notice that it intends to lock workers out at that same time unless an agreement or binding arbitration is achieved. 

The company says no meaningful progress has occurred despite weekend labour negotiations. 

“Unless there is an immediate and definite resolution to the labour conflict, CN will have no choice but to continue the phased and progressive shutdown of its network which would culminate in a lockout,” the company said in a release. 

Both CPKC and Canadian National Railway Co. have been halting shipments in preparation for potential work stoppages by a combined 9,300 workers at the two railways. 

Related:

On Thursday, federal Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon rejected a request from CN to impose binding arbitration, saying he wants the company to bargain in good faith. 

The union responded to CN’s Sunday announcement in a news release accusing the company of being “willing to jeopardize the Canadian economy, and hold supply chains hostage to improve their bottom line.” 

A spokesperson for CPKC referred The Canadian Press to previous statements. On Friday, the company said it’s committed to bargaining in good faith and reiterated a standing offer to resolve the matter through binding arbitration. 

“While CPKC continues to move as much freight as possible prior to a potential work stoppage, we are taking steps for a safe and orderly shutdown of railway operations in Canada,” the company said in a statement Friday. 

CPKC previously served a lockout notice to the union for 12:01 a.m. Thursday. 

The union said it’s being forced to serve strike notice to the company to protect workers. 

“We do not take this decision lightly, but CPKC’s reckless actions have forced our hand. By unilaterally locking out our members and changing the terms of the collective agreements, they are stripping our members of essential protections,” said president Paul Boucher in the release. 

CPKC spokesman Patrick Waldron said the company disputes the union’s claim that CPKC is unilaterally changing the terms of the collective agreements. 

In its release Friday, the company said that for its train and engine workers, it’s “focused on a status quo-style contract renewal covering three years with competitive wage increases that are consistent with recent settlements with other railway unions and maintains the status quo for all work rules.” The company said this offer “fully complies with new regulatory requirements for rest.” 

For the rail traffic controller workers, the company said it has proposed a renewed agreement that would deliver competitive wage increases.

On Sunday, about 10 hours before the union issued its statement about the strike notice, MacKinnon posted on X that the two rail companies were continuing to negotiate with the union alongside federal mediators. 

Rail lines carry more than $1 billion worth of goods each day, according to the Railway Association of Canada. More than half of the country’s exports travel by rail.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'This is insanity': Etobicoke residents plead for help following flooding
'This is insanity': Etobicoke residents plead for help following flooding

After a Saturday storm dropped a record amount of precipitation on many parts of the GTHA, Etobicoke residents are pleading for help after a third major flood has left them with another disastrous cleanup. Theresa...

2h ago

Greater Toronto Area sees more rain a day after record-setting downpour
Greater Toronto Area sees more rain a day after record-setting downpour

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a weather alert on Sunday for Toronto as well as Peel, York and Durham regions.

45m ago

3 arrested after man injured at pro-Israel demonstration in North York
3 arrested after man injured at pro-Israel demonstration in North York

Three people have been arrested following a planned demonstration in North York on Sunday. Toronto police say a fight broke out just before 1:30 p.m. during a pro-Israel demonstration in the Sheppard...

59m ago

2 arrested, 2 sought after hit-and-run crash in Cabbagetown
2 arrested, 2 sought after hit-and-run crash in Cabbagetown

Two people are in custody and the search is on for two others following a hit-and-run crash in Cabbagetown. Toronto police say a vehicle collided with a TTC streetcar before striking another vehicle...

4h ago

Top Stories

'This is insanity': Etobicoke residents plead for help following flooding
'This is insanity': Etobicoke residents plead for help following flooding

After a Saturday storm dropped a record amount of precipitation on many parts of the GTHA, Etobicoke residents are pleading for help after a third major flood has left them with another disastrous cleanup. Theresa...

2h ago

Greater Toronto Area sees more rain a day after record-setting downpour
Greater Toronto Area sees more rain a day after record-setting downpour

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a weather alert on Sunday for Toronto as well as Peel, York and Durham regions.

45m ago

3 arrested after man injured at pro-Israel demonstration in North York
3 arrested after man injured at pro-Israel demonstration in North York

Three people have been arrested following a planned demonstration in North York on Sunday. Toronto police say a fight broke out just before 1:30 p.m. during a pro-Israel demonstration in the Sheppard...

59m ago

2 arrested, 2 sought after hit-and-run crash in Cabbagetown
2 arrested, 2 sought after hit-and-run crash in Cabbagetown

Two people are in custody and the search is on for two others following a hit-and-run crash in Cabbagetown. Toronto police say a vehicle collided with a TTC streetcar before striking another vehicle...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

1:58
Sunshine and drier weather moves in to start the week
Sunshine and drier weather moves in to start the week

Wide-spread rainfall warnings will give way to sunny and dry conditions on Monday and for the rest of the week with temperatures in the low 20s.

3h ago

0:58
Annual Warriors' Day parade held at CNE
Annual Warriors' Day parade held at CNE

The 103rd annual Warriors' Day parade was held down at the CNE, honouring the men and women who served and who continue to serve in the Canadian Armed Forces.
3:46
Heavy rains postpone iconic King's Plate
Heavy rains postpone iconic King's Plate

A stream of steady heavy rain swept through the GTA forcing one of North America's most iconic horse races to find a rain date. David Zura explains.

1:30
More rain on the way for Sunday
More rain on the way for Sunday

A number of weather watches and warnings remain in effect after a months worth of rain fell on the GTA on Saturday..

2:51
Shrek the musical hits the stage
Shrek the musical hits the stage

Mirvish is bringing the swamp to stage with Shrek the musical.

More Videos