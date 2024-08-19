Man wanted in Ontario shooting arrested in B.C.

A photo of a Saanich police cruiser. (Source: Facebook/Saanich Police)

By Hana Mae Nassar

Posted August 19, 2024 2:14 pm.

Last Updated August 19, 2024 2:33 pm.

Police in B.C. say a man wanted in connection with a shooting in Hamilton, Ont., has been arrested in Saanich on Vancouver Island.

According to the Saanich Police Department, Malcolm Davis was taken into custody on Aug. 13. A Canada-wide warrant had been issued for the man in connection with a shooting that happened on May 13.

Davis was “considered armed and dangerous,” police said Monday. The department says officers with the Street Crime Unit arrested him in the area of Quadra Street and Cloverdale Avenue last Tuesday, with the support of the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team.

Davis is facing several charges in Ontario, including discharge with intent, reckless discharge of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm while prohibited, and two counts of failure to stop after an accident.

Police say the man was held in custody at the Vancouver Island Regional Correction Centre before he was turned over to the Hamilton Police Fugitive Apprehension Unit on Friday.

