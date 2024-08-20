Toronto police to offer ‘enhanced’ reward for info into auto theft suspects

auto thefts
An Ontario Provincial Police officer walks in between two recovered stolen vehicles during a news conference in Montreal, Wednesday, April 3, 2024. Photo: GRAHAM HUGHES/THE CANADIAN PRESS.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted August 20, 2024 6:35 am.

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) will launch a campaign to raise awareness of automobile theft later this morning.

TPS chief Myron Demkiw will join Toronto Crime Stoppers at 11 a.m. to kick off the initiative.

In a news release, TPS said Crime Stoppers will announce “an enhanced reward” for information that will lead to the arrest of those responsible for auto theft crimes.

Last month, the provincial government confirmed that Ontario will buy five new police helicopters for about $100 million more than the province earmarked for leasing them in the 2024 budget.

Premier Doug Ford said the new fleet of helicopters would “be a massive boost for community safety” and “help keep our highways and roadways safe from violent carjackings, auto thefts, street racing and impaired drivers.”

Premier Ford said a car is stolen every 14 minutes in Ontario, the worst jurisdiction for vehicle theft in North America.

How congested Toronto streets are impacting Union Station Bus Terminal trips 
How congested Toronto streets are impacting Union Station Bus Terminal trips 

There have been reports of buses taking up to 45 minutes to get into the Union Station Bus Terminal due to downtown Toronto traffic.

11h ago

Mississauga investing in stormwater infrastructure after 'historic' weekend of flooding
Mississauga investing in stormwater infrastructure after 'historic' weekend of flooding

Mississauga's mayor says the city has begun investing in stormwater infrastructure to better protect the community from weather challenges following a weekend of torrential rainfall and localized flooding. Mississauga was...

2h ago

'My house shakes all night': New complaints about Metrolinx Lakeshore East rail project
'My house shakes all night': New complaints about Metrolinx Lakeshore East rail project

Residents who live near a Metrolinx Lakeshore East rail construction project, close to Danforth Avenue, say a new issue is impacting their sleep. “The whole house is shaking. Your head is shaking,”...

17h ago

Investigation into 2022 Toronto ferry crash found 'safety deficiencies'
Investigation into 2022 Toronto ferry crash found 'safety deficiencies'

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) has concluded its investigation into the 2022 ferry crash at Jack Layton Ferry Terminal, revealing in a report published Monday that "safety deficiencies"...

18h ago

