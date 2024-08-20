The Toronto Police Service (TPS) will launch a campaign to raise awareness of automobile theft later this morning.

TPS chief Myron Demkiw will join Toronto Crime Stoppers at 11 a.m. to kick off the initiative.

In a news release, TPS said Crime Stoppers will announce “an enhanced reward” for information that will lead to the arrest of those responsible for auto theft crimes.

Last month, the provincial government confirmed that Ontario will buy five new police helicopters for about $100 million more than the province earmarked for leasing them in the 2024 budget.

Premier Doug Ford said the new fleet of helicopters would “be a massive boost for community safety” and “help keep our highways and roadways safe from violent carjackings, auto thefts, street racing and impaired drivers.”

Premier Ford said a car is stolen every 14 minutes in Ontario, the worst jurisdiction for vehicle theft in North America.