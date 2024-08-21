3 suspects sought in attempted child abduction in Ajax

Investigators with Durham Regional Police Service are looking for three suspects in connection with an attempted child abduction in Ajax earlier this summer.

Officers were called to the area of Griffiths Drive and Wickens Crescent around 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23.

Police say a 10-year-old boy was walking home from a friend’s place when a dark-coloured four-door sedan with three males inside stopped next to him.

The males allegedly asked the boy to come to their vehicle and when he ignored them, police said “they drove their vehicle onto a driveway in the victim’s path and attempted to coerce him into their car.”

The boy was able to flee on foot and return to his home. Police say he wasn’t injured in the incident.

Police have released an image of the vehicle (pictured above) and descriptions of the suspects: