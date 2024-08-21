3 suspects sought in attempted child abduction in Ajax

Police released a photo of a suspect vehicle sought in connection with an attempted child abduction in Pickering on July 23, 2024
Police released a photo of a suspect vehicle sought in connection with an attempted child abduction in Pickering on July 23, 2024. (Durham Regional Police Service/handout)

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted August 21, 2024 3:05 pm.

Last Updated August 21, 2024 3:36 pm.

Investigators with Durham Regional Police Service are looking for three suspects in connection with an attempted child abduction in Ajax earlier this summer.

Officers were called to the area of Griffiths Drive and Wickens Crescent around 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23.

Police say a 10-year-old boy was walking home from a friend’s place when a dark-coloured four-door sedan with three males inside stopped next to him.

The males allegedly asked the boy to come to their vehicle and when he ignored them, police said “they drove their vehicle onto a driveway in the victim’s path and attempted to coerce him into their car.”

The boy was able to flee on foot and return to his home. Police say he wasn’t injured in the incident.

Police have released an image of the vehicle (pictured above) and descriptions of the suspects:

  • Suspect #1: male, Brown, approximately 18-25 years-old, with curly black hair
  • Suspect #2: male, Brown, approximately 15-20 years-old, with curly medium length hair
  • Suspect #3: male, Brown, approximately 15-20 years-old, with curly hair and a small beard
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Suspect in King shooting appears to record incident with cellphone
Suspect in King shooting appears to record incident with cellphone

Security video of a brazen shooting targeting a home in King Township on Monday appears to show one of the suspects recording the incident with a cellphone. The security video, released by York Regional...

3h ago

2 teen boys charged with murder in Toronto's tow truck war
2 teen boys charged with murder in Toronto's tow truck war

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) has charged two youths with first-degree murder in an investigation linking them to as many as 11 shootings related to tow truck crimes, with eight of them occurring over...

2h ago

Jewish organizations, hospitals receive bomb threats: B'nai Brith
Jewish organizations, hospitals receive bomb threats: B'nai Brith

Police in mutiple Canadian cities are responding to bomb threats sent to Jewish organizations, synagogues, and some hospitals Wednesday.

37m ago

'Getting my mail is a life risking task': Disabled man calls out Canada Post
'Getting my mail is a life risking task': Disabled man calls out Canada Post

For most of us, retrieving our daily mail is done with ease, but for Keith Jung, who lives in a Mississauga subdivision, it’s a daily challenge. “I am disabled and rely on a walker,” he told us....

Speakers Corner

1h ago

Top Stories

Suspect in King shooting appears to record incident with cellphone
Suspect in King shooting appears to record incident with cellphone

Security video of a brazen shooting targeting a home in King Township on Monday appears to show one of the suspects recording the incident with a cellphone. The security video, released by York Regional...

3h ago

2 teen boys charged with murder in Toronto's tow truck war
2 teen boys charged with murder in Toronto's tow truck war

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) has charged two youths with first-degree murder in an investigation linking them to as many as 11 shootings related to tow truck crimes, with eight of them occurring over...

2h ago

Jewish organizations, hospitals receive bomb threats: B'nai Brith
Jewish organizations, hospitals receive bomb threats: B'nai Brith

Police in mutiple Canadian cities are responding to bomb threats sent to Jewish organizations, synagogues, and some hospitals Wednesday.

37m ago

'Getting my mail is a life risking task': Disabled man calls out Canada Post
'Getting my mail is a life risking task': Disabled man calls out Canada Post

For most of us, retrieving our daily mail is done with ease, but for Keith Jung, who lives in a Mississauga subdivision, it’s a daily challenge. “I am disabled and rely on a walker,” he told us....

Speakers Corner

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:23
Pool and beach weather returns this weekend
Pool and beach weather returns this weekend

Warm weather and sun is in the forecast for the upcoming weekend with temperatures steadily increasing. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your forecast.

20h ago

2:24
What to do if your car gets stuck in a flash flood
What to do if your car gets stuck in a flash flood

After flash flooding in Mississauga last weekend, emergency crews want you to know what to do if your vehicle gets stuck in the water. Michelle Mackey reports.

20h ago

1:46
Defense making closing submissions in trial of alleged convoy organizers
Defense making closing submissions in trial of alleged convoy organizers

The trial of Freedom Convoy protest figures Tamara Lich and Chris Barber continues, with the defense making its final submissions. Xiao Li reports.

20h ago

2:43
AODA deadline less than six months away
AODA deadline less than six months away

As the 20-year deadline for compliance with the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act looms, advocates weigh in about its failings and what needs to change to make it effective.

22h ago

3:10
Supervised consumption sites near schools being shut down by province
Supervised consumption sites near schools being shut down by province

Five locations in Toronto within 200 metres of schools and childcare centres will need to close while $378 million will fund new Homelessness and Addiction Recovery Treatment (HART) Hubs. Mark McAllister has the details and reaction.

22h ago

More Videos