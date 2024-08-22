Air Canada pilots vote in favour of strike in September

Air Canada
An Air Canada plane takes off from Trudeau Airport in Montreal, Monday, June 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Graham Hughes Copyrighted:

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted August 22, 2024 12:24 pm.

Last Updated August 22, 2024 12:47 pm.

The union representing thousands of Air Canada pilots have voted to authorize a strike for next month.

On Thursday, the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) announced that 98 per cent of its members voted in favour of “achieving a new contractual agreement with Air Canada.”

If no agreement is reached, more than 5,000 Air Canada pilots will be in a legal position as early as mid-September.

“Our goal is to avoid a strike, and our focus remains on modernizing our contract for Air Canada pilots,” said First Officer Charlene Hudy, chair of the Air Canada ALPA Master Executive Council.

“However, management continues to force us closer to a strike position by not listening to our needs at the negotiating table regarding fair compensation, respectable retirement benefits, and quality-of-life improvements. After more than a year of negotiations, management must now realize that if they fail to reach an agreement, they will be responsible for us withdrawing our services.”

ALPA says Air Canada pilots work under pay rates and quality-of-life provisions negotiated 10 years ago. The union says talks entered private mediation in January and lasted until June. The union then decided to file a notice of dispute and enter conciliation after both sides failed to reach an agreement.

“Air Canada pilots are committed to avoiding a strike and the flight disruptions that would follow, and that’s why we continue to negotiate in good faith,” added Hudy. “Air Canada management has the power – and the resources – to avoid a strike, flight disruptions, and lasting damage to its brand. All they have to do is recognize the value of their employees.”

Air Canada is the flag carrier and the largest airline in the country.

