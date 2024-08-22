RCMP responding to more bomb threats at institutions across Canada

The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on March 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By Michael Talbot

Posted August 22, 2024 4:00 pm.

Last Updated August 22, 2024 4:01 pm.

For the second straight day, the RCMP says it is responding to bomb threats targeting institutions across Canada.

Some of the new threats Thursday have been directed at synagogues, museums and malls, the RCMP said in a social media post, adding that all threats are being “rapidly addressed in coordination with police of jurisdiction.”

“We are working in close partnership with domestic and international police to identify the suspected individual(s) and disrupt their activities.”

On Wednesday, Toronto Police attended buildings in the Bathurst Street and Sheppard Avenue West area in connection to threats targeting Jewish organizations. The buildings were evacuated as a precaution and later deemed safe.

Toronto Police tells CityNews it is not aware of any new threats Thursday targeting locations or institutions in the city.

York Regional Police (YRP), however, say “further threats” have been made to public spaces in the region via mall e-mails on Thursday.

“This threat is not targeted at any religious institutes,” YRP said in a statement.

“These threats were sent by the same e-mail address and contained the same messaging as the previously reported threatening e-mail on August 21. No specific addresses were named but officers have attended multiple locations in York Region and confirmed there was no threat to public safety.”

Police in Ottawa were investigating the 300 block of Sussex Drive after threats on both Wednesday and Thursday.

The threats first emerged on Wednesday morning, targeting synagogues and Ottawa-area hospitals.

A statement from The Ottawa Hospital says they received a bomb threat Wednesday “along with the majority of hospitals in the region” early this morning.

B’nai Brith Canada reported that more than 100 Jewish institutions received an email at 5 a.m. ET threatening explosions, including at their offices in Toronto and Montreal.

