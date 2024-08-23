DEVELOPING

Violent attempted carjacking spotted in Vaughan Mills parking lot, police seek suspects

Photos submitted from an eyewitness show an attempted carjacking at Vaughan Mills. (Photo: Ken L.)
By Denio Lourenco

Posted August 23, 2024 1:38 pm.

Last Updated August 23, 2024 2:18 pm.

York Regional Police say they are looking for at least two suspects after an attempted carjacking at Vaughan Mills.

Photos and videos submitted to CityNews Toronto from an eyewitness at the scene show four individuals wearing black hoodies and surgical gloves, tussling near a blue vehicle.

Officers say a victim suffered minor injuries, but no other details were provided.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

