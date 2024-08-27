Amber Alert issued for missing 5-year-old in Quebec

Amber Alert
Shi Gao Getty. Photo: OPP.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted August 27, 2024 7:26 am.

Last Updated August 27, 2024 8:01 am.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have issued an Amber Alert for a missing five-year-old boy.

The alert, which was issued this morning around 4 a.m. ET, says Shi Gao Getty went missing from Brossard, Que., a community in the Greater Montreal Area.

It’s believed the boy is travelling in a white 2024 Tesla 3 with an Ontario licence plate number GVMK 536. Police say the main suspect is 65-year-old Yang Ruixue, also a Brossard, Que. resident.

A spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec says authorities believe the pair is heading towards the Toronto area, which factored into the Amber Alert being issued in Ontario.

Anyone who sees them is asked to call 911.

An Amber Alert is set in motion when a child has been reported abducted and is believed to be in danger.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Thousands of international students in Canada face deportation, sparking protests nationwide
Thousands of international students in Canada face deportation, sparking protests nationwide

Canada is currently witnessing countrywide protests as more than 70,000 international student graduates could face deportation due to federal policy changes, and the unprecedented number of students who...

51m ago

Toronto cop awaiting sentencing arrested at Montreal airport trying to leave the country
Toronto cop awaiting sentencing arrested at Montreal airport trying to leave the country

A Toronto police officer who was awaiting sentencing for stealing the personal items of a missing person has been arrested for trying to leave the country. Constable Boris Borissov, a 16-year member...

11h ago

Man critically injured in North York double shooting
Man critically injured in North York double shooting

A man is fighting for his life in hospital, and another person was injured in an early-morning shooting in North York. Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers were notified of a shooting just after midnight...

55m ago

Man struck by vehicle in northwest Toronto, seriously injured
Man struck by vehicle in northwest Toronto, seriously injured

A man is in hospital with serious injuries after he was struck by a vehicle in Toronto's northwest end. Emergency crews were called to the area of Weston Road and Church Street around 5:45 a.m. on Tuesday. The...

1m ago

Top Stories

Thousands of international students in Canada face deportation, sparking protests nationwide
Thousands of international students in Canada face deportation, sparking protests nationwide

Canada is currently witnessing countrywide protests as more than 70,000 international student graduates could face deportation due to federal policy changes, and the unprecedented number of students who...

51m ago

Toronto cop awaiting sentencing arrested at Montreal airport trying to leave the country
Toronto cop awaiting sentencing arrested at Montreal airport trying to leave the country

A Toronto police officer who was awaiting sentencing for stealing the personal items of a missing person has been arrested for trying to leave the country. Constable Boris Borissov, a 16-year member...

11h ago

Man critically injured in North York double shooting
Man critically injured in North York double shooting

A man is fighting for his life in hospital, and another person was injured in an early-morning shooting in North York. Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers were notified of a shooting just after midnight...

55m ago

Man struck by vehicle in northwest Toronto, seriously injured
Man struck by vehicle in northwest Toronto, seriously injured

A man is in hospital with serious injuries after he was struck by a vehicle in Toronto's northwest end. Emergency crews were called to the area of Weston Road and Church Street around 5:45 a.m. on Tuesday. The...

1m ago

Most Watched Today

2:35
Commercial dog walkers banned from Toronto dog park
Commercial dog walkers banned from Toronto dog park

Commercial dog walkers are set to be banned from Ramsden Park's off-leash dog area after noise and crowd complaints. Michelle Mackey has reaction from dog walkers who want the city to call off the ban.

10h ago

2:01
Misconduct charges against Toronto cops dropped in Tess Richey investigation
Misconduct charges against Toronto cops dropped in Tess Richey investigation

After a hearing in downtown Monday morning, the misconduct charges against the two officers in the Tess Richey case were withdrawn. As Catalina Gillies explains, prosecutors said the case had been resolved due to alternative measures.

14h ago

2:46
Advocates call supervised consumption site closures 'death sentences'
Advocates call supervised consumption site closures 'death sentences'

Front-line workers from supervised consumption sites condemn the Ford government's decision to close the majority of locations by next year. Erica Natividad with why they claim it will cost lives and put a larger burden on the healthcare system.

14h ago

2:40
Challenges with enforcing new Ontario school cellphone ban policy
Challenges with enforcing new Ontario school cellphone ban policy

A new school year is just around the corner, but some educators are expressing concern about a new rule set to take effect. Afua Baah has the details about possible challenges ahead in enforcing the new Ontario school cellphone ban policy.

14h ago

2:08
'Where are the workers?': York Region road project irking drivers
'Where are the workers?': York Region road project irking drivers

Drivers dealing with daily traffic jams due to a road repair project in Vaughan question, 'what’s taking so long?' Pat Taney reports

20h ago

More Videos