Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have issued an Amber Alert for a missing five-year-old boy.

The alert, which was issued this morning around 4 a.m. ET, says Shi Gao Getty went missing from Brossard, Que., a community in the Greater Montreal Area.

It’s believed the boy is travelling in a white 2024 Tesla 3 with an Ontario licence plate number GVMK 536. Police say the main suspect is 65-year-old Yang Ruixue, also a Brossard, Que. resident.

A spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec says authorities believe the pair is heading towards the Toronto area, which factored into the Amber Alert being issued in Ontario.

Anyone who sees them is asked to call 911.

An Amber Alert is set in motion when a child has been reported abducted and is believed to be in danger.