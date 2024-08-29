Weekend need-to-know: Air show returns to the skies

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds will be taking to the skies this weekend for the annual Air Show during the final weekend of the CNE. There are lots of other activities happening across the city as well.

Keep in mind, because of the holiday weekend, there will be some closures on Monday.

Canadian International Air Show

The Canadian International Air Show takes place this weekend from Saturday to Monday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The air show is Canada’s largest and longest-running airshow. The 2024 Air Show features three headliners: the Canadian Forces Snowbirds, the CF-18 Demonstration Team, the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, and the Red Arrows.

In addition to these jet teams, the show will include the United States Air Force F-22 demonstration and the Canadian Forces CF-18 demonstration, and you can also catch the Douglas C-47 Dakota on August 31 and the iconic Avro Lancaster and B-25 on September 1 & 2.

T.U. Jazz Fest

The T.U. Jazz Festival, where emerging artists in Canada can show off their talent, is back at Mel Lastman Square this Labour Day weekend.

Over 150 equity-deserving musicians across Canada will have the opportunity to perform.

There will also be the World Eats Market, which will showcase local foods and masterclasses with some of the most wanted musicians.

Admission is free for the event that lasts from Friday to Monday, kicking things off at 6 p.m. A full schedule can be found on their website.

Toronto International BuskerFest for Epilepsy

The Toronto International BuskerFest will be back at Woodbine Park this weekend and will feature performances of song, acrobatics, comedy and more.

There will also be an array of food vendors, artisan stalls and a beer garden. For dog lovers, Bark in the Park TO is a highlight of this year’s festival, with a dedicated area of the park for a wide range of activities, obstacle courses and pet photo-ops.

Epilepsy Toronto puts on the event and will kick off on Friday through to Monday. More details, including schedules of performances, can be found on the website.

TTC/GO closures

No closures

Road closures

Ongoing Gardiner closures

As part of the long-term construction plan on the Gardiner Expressway, one westbound lane and one eastbound lane are closed between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue. The eastbound on-ramp from Lake Shore Boulevard at Jameson Avenue is also closed.

Temporary road closures

Canadian National Exhibition

From 5 a.m. on Saturdays to 11:59 p.m. on Sundays, British Columbia Road will be closed weekly between Lake Shore Boulevard West and Dufferin Street Bridge during the CNE.

Police officers will be present at key intersections near the CNE. Traffic will be directed north on Dufferin Street towards King Street West. Signs will be in place this week to advise motorists of the closures.

The CNE’s final day is Sept. 2.

Other ongoing city closures