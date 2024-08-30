1 woman injured in Brampton shooting

Peel police investigate after a woman was shot in Brampton
Peel police investigate after a woman was shot in Brampton on August 30, 2024. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted August 30, 2024 5:55 pm.

Last Updated August 30, 2024 6:21 pm.

A woman has been injured in a shooting in Brampton on Friday evening.

Peel police were called to a home in the Mountainash Road and Judson Gate area around 5:30 p.m.

Investigators say a woman suffered non-life threatening injuries in the shooting and that the incident appears isolated to the home.

Police say at least two suspects fled the scene but have yet to provide any descriptions.

More to come

