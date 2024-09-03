4,100 Ontario convenience stores now licensed to sell alcohol starting Thursday

Premier Doug Ford at a press conference in Brampton, Sep 3., 2024
Premier Doug Ford at an announcement at Brampton City Hall on Sept. 3, 2024.

By Dilshad Burman

Posted September 3, 2024 1:17 pm.

More than 4,100 Ontario convenience stores now have the nessary licence to sell alcohol starting at 7 a.m. Thursday morning, 680 NewsRadio has learned.

When accounting for existing alcohol retail sites like LCBO’s, Beer Stores, and grocery stores, it means there will be 6,086 points of sale for alcohol in the province, approximately one for every 1500 Ontarians. 

The Ford government currently prevents cannabis from being sold close to schools and is closing safe consumption sites near schools, yet many of the 4,100 convenience stores licensed to sell alcohol are located in school zones. 

Related:

“[Convenience stores have] dealt with everything from tobacco to lottery tickets, now beer and wine, and they’re going to be very responsible,” Ford said at an unrelated news conference in Brampton Tuesday morning, when asked by 680 NewsRadio if he saw any confliction. 

Licensed convenience stores and gas stations will be permitted to sell alcohol between the hours of 7 a.m. and 11 p.m. seven days a week in what the government has billed as the largest expansion of alcohol sales since the end of prohibition nearly 100 years ago. 

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Boy, 15, identified as victim in North York shooting homicide
Boy, 15, identified as victim in North York shooting homicide

A 15-year-old boy has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting on Labour Day in North York. Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers were called to the area of Black Creek Drive and Trethewey...

updated

14m ago

Concerns raised over schools' proximity to convenience stores with alcohol sales starting this week
Concerns raised over schools' proximity to convenience stores with alcohol sales starting this week

Starting Thursday, licensed convenience stores in the province can sell beer, cider, wine and ready-to-drink beverages. It coincides with students heading back to the classroom, and the Ontario Secondary...

3h ago

TIFF commuter need to know: King St. W. closure, TTC service adjustments
TIFF commuter need to know: King St. W. closure, TTC service adjustments

A portion of King Street West will be closed for part of the Toronto International Film Festival, which returns to the city on Thursday. A street party will shut down King between Peter Street and University...

0m ago

First week of school coincides with stunning stretch of weather in Toronto, GTA
First week of school coincides with stunning stretch of weather in Toronto, GTA

The Labour Day long weekend has ended as students return to school marking the unofficial end to summer, but you wouldn't tell based on the weather in store for the next few days, at least. Much of...

2h ago

Top Stories

Boy, 15, identified as victim in North York shooting homicide
Boy, 15, identified as victim in North York shooting homicide

A 15-year-old boy has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting on Labour Day in North York. Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers were called to the area of Black Creek Drive and Trethewey...

updated

14m ago

Concerns raised over schools' proximity to convenience stores with alcohol sales starting this week
Concerns raised over schools' proximity to convenience stores with alcohol sales starting this week

Starting Thursday, licensed convenience stores in the province can sell beer, cider, wine and ready-to-drink beverages. It coincides with students heading back to the classroom, and the Ontario Secondary...

3h ago

TIFF commuter need to know: King St. W. closure, TTC service adjustments
TIFF commuter need to know: King St. W. closure, TTC service adjustments

A portion of King Street West will be closed for part of the Toronto International Film Festival, which returns to the city on Thursday. A street party will shut down King between Peter Street and University...

0m ago

First week of school coincides with stunning stretch of weather in Toronto, GTA
First week of school coincides with stunning stretch of weather in Toronto, GTA

The Labour Day long weekend has ended as students return to school marking the unofficial end to summer, but you wouldn't tell based on the weather in store for the next few days, at least. Much of...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:15
Are licensed convenience stores too close to schools?
Are licensed convenience stores too close to schools?

A teachers' union and residents have concerns over the proximity of licensed convenience stores to schools, as kids get ready to head back to the classroom. Michelle Mackey reports. 

18h ago

2:45
Thousands come out for the last day of the CNE
Thousands come out for the last day of the CNE

Despite weather obstacles, organizers say it was a banner year for the CNE. However as Catalina Gillies explains, there are also concerns on the CNE’s future with the cities proposed developments.

19h ago

2:57
509 Harbourfront streetcar to be replaced with buses
509 Harbourfront streetcar to be replaced with buses

Another downtown streetcar is being replaced with buses for the foreseeable future. Afua Baah speaks with commuters who are getting ready to adjust to service changes on the 509 Harbourfront.

19h ago

2:36
New school cell phone rules come into effect tomorrow
New school cell phone rules come into effect tomorrow

A new school year brings new school rules on cell phone use in the classroom. Erica Natividad with the details and the concerns from teachers.

19h ago

2:18
Biden joining Harris on the campaign trail
Biden joining Harris on the campaign trail

Fresh off a vacation, U.S. President Joe Biden is resurfacing on the campaign trail. Julia Benbrook with how Biden is trying to help his Vice President Kamala Harris win the upcoming election.

21h ago

More Videos