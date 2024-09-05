A memorial to honour the life of a 15-year-old boy fatally shot in North York this week was damaged.

Candles and photos were laid out in the Black Creek and Trethewey drives area in memory of 15-year-old Mario Giddings, who authorities confirmed was fatally gunned down at a plaza on Monday evening.

On Thursday, photos from the scene show several damaged candles and pieces of glass scattered on the pavement.

It’s unclear who vandalized the memorial. CityNews has reached out to the Toronto Police Service (TPS) for comment.

Toronto police identified Monday’s homicide victim as 15-year-old Mario Giddings of Toronto. Photo: TPS.

A family member of Giddings told CityNews that the 15-year-old was slated to begin Grade 11 at Weston Collegiate Institute on Tuesday.

Giddings was shot just steps away from his apartment in the neighbourhood. TPS says the suspect(s) fled the area in a dark four-door sedan.

“The investigation does show at this point that he was targeted. I can also tell you that there were multiple rounds fired at the deceased,” Det. Sgt. Ted Lioumanis said on Monday, adding that authorities were still investigating the motive.