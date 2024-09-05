Memorial for slain 15-year-old boy damaged in North York

North York memorial
A memorial for 15-year-old Mario Giddings of Toronto is seen in this image. Photo: Tony Fera/CityNews.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted September 5, 2024 10:55 am.

Last Updated September 5, 2024 11:02 am.

A memorial to honour the life of a 15-year-old boy fatally shot in North York this week was damaged.

Candles and photos were laid out in the Black Creek and Trethewey drives area in memory of 15-year-old Mario Giddings, who authorities confirmed was fatally gunned down at a plaza on Monday evening.

On Thursday, photos from the scene show several damaged candles and pieces of glass scattered on the pavement.

It’s unclear who vandalized the memorial. CityNews has reached out to the Toronto Police Service (TPS) for comment.

Mario Giddings
Toronto police identified Monday’s homicide victim as 15-year-old Mario Giddings of Toronto. Photo: TPS.

A family member of Giddings told CityNews that the 15-year-old was slated to begin Grade 11 at Weston Collegiate Institute on Tuesday.

Giddings was shot just steps away from his apartment in the neighbourhood. TPS says the suspect(s) fled the area in a dark four-door sedan.

“The investigation does show at this point that he was targeted. I can also tell you that there were multiple rounds fired at the deceased,” Det. Sgt. Ted Lioumanis said on Monday, adding that authorities were still investigating the motive.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto police registry for vulnerable persons has failed to do its job: Ombudsman
Toronto police registry for vulnerable persons has failed to do its job: Ombudsman

A report by Toronto's Ombudsman concludes the Vulnerable Persons Registry established by Toronto police four years ago has failed to do its job. Ombudsman Kwame Addo says while he applauds the service's...

31m ago

Video shows suspects carry out armed home invasion in Markham
Video shows suspects carry out armed home invasion in Markham

York Regional Police (YRP) shared video surveillance of multiple suspects carrying out an armed home invasion in Markham. YRP officers were called to a residence near Victoria Square Boulevard and Woodbine...

26m ago

Ontario's corner stores allowed to sell alcohol as of today. What you need to know
Ontario's corner stores allowed to sell alcohol as of today. What you need to know

Convenience stores across Ontario are allowed to sell booze as of Thursday as the province significantly loosens its grip on the alcohol marketplace. Corner stores are excited about the change and expect...

16m ago

Man, woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Burlington
Man, woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Burlington

A man, woman and their dog are dead following a single-vehicle crash in Burlington overnight. It happened in the Guelph Line and Lowville Park Road area just before 1 a.m. on Thursday. The Halton...

3h ago

Top Stories

Toronto police registry for vulnerable persons has failed to do its job: Ombudsman
Toronto police registry for vulnerable persons has failed to do its job: Ombudsman

A report by Toronto's Ombudsman concludes the Vulnerable Persons Registry established by Toronto police four years ago has failed to do its job. Ombudsman Kwame Addo says while he applauds the service's...

31m ago

Video shows suspects carry out armed home invasion in Markham
Video shows suspects carry out armed home invasion in Markham

York Regional Police (YRP) shared video surveillance of multiple suspects carrying out an armed home invasion in Markham. YRP officers were called to a residence near Victoria Square Boulevard and Woodbine...

26m ago

Ontario's corner stores allowed to sell alcohol as of today. What you need to know
Ontario's corner stores allowed to sell alcohol as of today. What you need to know

Convenience stores across Ontario are allowed to sell booze as of Thursday as the province significantly loosens its grip on the alcohol marketplace. Corner stores are excited about the change and expect...

16m ago

Man, woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Burlington
Man, woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Burlington

A man, woman and their dog are dead following a single-vehicle crash in Burlington overnight. It happened in the Guelph Line and Lowville Park Road area just before 1 a.m. on Thursday. The Halton...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:37
Educators, students adjust to the cultural shift of a cellphone ban
Educators, students adjust to the cultural shift of a cellphone ban

The classroom cellphone ban is underway in Ontario and some educators say it may take time before students, staff and parents adjust to this new technological reality. Afua Baah has the details.

17h ago

1:46
4 killed in Georgia school shooting
4 killed in Georgia school shooting

At least four people are dead after a shooting inside a Georgia high school. Ivan Rodriguez with what we're learning about the teenaged suspect.

17h ago

2:35
City of Toronto seeks public input on renovictions bylaw
City of Toronto seeks public input on renovictions bylaw

The process to get a renovictions bylaw on the books for Toronto is moving forward, with the city asking for the public's feedback as it formulates the legislation. Dilshad Burman reports.

17h ago

2:05
NASA prepares to bring Boeing Starliner back to Earth
NASA prepares to bring Boeing Starliner back to Earth

NASA officials say the Boeing Starliner spacecraft will return to Earth this weekend. Karin Caifa with the mission to bring the beleaguered capsule home, about about three months later than planned.

17h ago

2:48
Kamala Harris unveils economic proposals
Kamala Harris unveils economic proposals

Kamala Harris is unveiling new economic proposals as the U.S. Presidential race remains neck-in-neck. Julia Benbrook with what Harris is proposing, and which candidate is leading in some key battleground states.

17h ago

More Videos