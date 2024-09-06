Man accused of breaking into east Chinatown bar

Toronto police have released images of a man who is accused of breaking into and entering a bar in east Chinatown.

Officers say that on Thursday at approximately 4:24 a.m., a man attended a bar near Broadview Avenue and Gerrard Street East.

It is alleged that the man used a crowbar to smash through a glass window of the establishment. Once inside, police say the suspect proceeded to go behind the bar and steal various items.

He was then spotted walking westbound on Gerrard Street East carrying a black bag.

The suspect has not yet been identified. He is described as being 50 to 60 years old, five-foot-eight, approximately 160 pounds with a medium build, short dark brown and grey hair and a short scruffy beard.

At the time of the incident, he was seen wearing a black jacket, dark knee-cut jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.