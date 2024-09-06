One person dead, multiple injuries reported after crash on Highway 401 in Mississauga
Posted September 6, 2024 11:04 pm.
Last Updated September 6, 2024 11:05 pm.
Authorities say one person has died, and two others have been injured after a single vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Mississauga.
According to police, the driver of a minivan lost control of the vehicle just after 9 p.m. on Friday, causing it to roll over several times.
Paramedics say they transported a man and a woman to a hospital with critical life-threatening injuries. Officials would not confirm which person was deceased.
A second man was also taken to hospital with minor injuries for precautionary reasons.
No other details have been provided at this time.