Authorities say one person has died, and two others have been injured after a single vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Mississauga.

According to police, the driver of a minivan lost control of the vehicle just after 9 p.m. on Friday, causing it to roll over several times.

Paramedics say they transported a man and a woman to a hospital with critical life-threatening injuries. Officials would not confirm which person was deceased.

A second man was also taken to hospital with minor injuries for precautionary reasons.

No other details have been provided at this time.