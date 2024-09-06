One person dead, multiple injuries reported after crash on Highway 401 in Mississauga

Toronto police tape
Toronto police tape is seen at a crime scene in this undated image. Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS.

By Denio Lourenco

Posted September 6, 2024 11:04 pm.

Last Updated September 6, 2024 11:05 pm.

Authorities say one person has died, and two others have been injured after a single vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Mississauga.

According to police, the driver of a minivan lost control of the vehicle just after 9 p.m. on Friday, causing it to roll over several times.

Paramedics say they transported a man and a woman to a hospital with critical life-threatening injuries. Officials would not confirm which person was deceased.

A second man was also taken to hospital with minor injuries for precautionary reasons.

No other details have been provided at this time.

Top Stories

Canadian resident arrested in Quebec over alleged New York terror plot
Canadian resident arrested in Quebec over alleged New York terror plot

When a father and son were arrested this summer in Ontario over an alleged terrorist plot, U.S. authorities say the news spooked a 20-year-old Pakistani national and Canadian resident named Muhammad Shahzeb...

1h ago

Canada-wide warrant issued for Toronto woman accused of murder
Canada-wide warrant issued for Toronto woman accused of murder

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a Toronto woman wanted in connection with a deadly shooting. On September 1, Toronto police say they were called to the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Times...

3h ago

TIFF 2024: Jennifer Lopez, Elton John and more hit the red carpet
TIFF 2024: Jennifer Lopez, Elton John and more hit the red carpet

This year’s festival is expected to bring out celebrities like Elton John, Angelina Jolie, Selena Gomez, Bruce Springsteen and many more.

1h ago

Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after Brampton collision
Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after Brampton collision

A collision in Brampton has sent one man to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition, police say. Officers were called to Dixie Road and Steeles Avenue around 8:20 p.m. on Friday. They say a...

1h ago

