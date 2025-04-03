Police say robbers backed truck into Scarborough jewellery store

The scene of a robbery in Scarborough on Thursday night. Sean Toussaint

By Michael Talbot

Posted April 3, 2025 8:57 pm.

Last Updated April 3, 2025 9:03 pm.

Toronto police say robbers broke into a jewellery store in Scarborough on Thursday night by backing a truck into it.

It happened at around 6:26 p.m. at a business in the Morningside Avenue and Sheppard Avenue East area.

Police say the suspects used a truck to crash into the store before they fled on foot.

Photos from the scene show extensive damage to the store’s front door and windows.

No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.

Police have not been able to provide any suspect descriptions at this point.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Trump says things are 'going very well' after worst stock market drop in years over tariffs

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump offered a rosy assessment after the stock market dropped sharply Thursday over his tariffs, saying, “I think it's going very well.” “The markets...

1h ago

Police seeking suspects after Hindu Temple vandalized in Georgetown

Halton Regional Police have released security of images of two suspects after a Hindu Temple in the Georgetown community of Halton Hills was vandalized on Sunday. Investigators say at around 1:10 a.m....

4h ago

'Dad, I think you won $40 million': Retired Oshawa man details cheeky OLG Lotto Max win

A 79-year-old man from Oshawa, Ont. who won $40 million through the OLG Lotto Max draw, says he initially thought he had secured a $40,000 prize before falling back asleep in the nude. Bernard White,...

5h ago

Resident of Toronto condo building worries short-term rental registrations being targeted

Residents who live in a Toronto condo building, recently the target of several complaints, worry the building's reputation is leading to increased scrutiny over short-term rentals. Abhijeet Singh, a...

6h ago

Top Stories

Trump says things are 'going very well' after worst stock market drop in years over tariffs

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump offered a rosy assessment after the stock market dropped sharply Thursday over his tariffs, saying, “I think it's going very well.” “The markets...

1h ago

Police seeking suspects after Hindu Temple vandalized in Georgetown

Halton Regional Police have released security of images of two suspects after a Hindu Temple in the Georgetown community of Halton Hills was vandalized on Sunday. Investigators say at around 1:10 a.m....

4h ago

'Dad, I think you won $40 million': Retired Oshawa man details cheeky OLG Lotto Max win

A 79-year-old man from Oshawa, Ont. who won $40 million through the OLG Lotto Max draw, says he initially thought he had secured a $40,000 prize before falling back asleep in the nude. Bernard White,...

5h ago

Resident of Toronto condo building worries short-term rental registrations being targeted

Residents who live in a Toronto condo building, recently the target of several complaints, worry the building's reputation is leading to increased scrutiny over short-term rentals. Abhijeet Singh, a...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

0:37
'Freedom Convoy' organizers found guilty of mischief

An Ontario court judge said the evidence showed that the duo routinely encouraged people to continue to remain at and join the protest despite knowing the adverse effect it was having on downtown residents and businesses.

6h ago

7:50
Carney pushing to renegotiate CUSMA

Canada may have dodged a bullet when Donald Trump announced a new round of tariffs on Wednesday; however as Glen McGregor reports, Mark Carney says the remaining levies against our country will pose significant threats to workers and businesses.

6h ago

2:38
Spring storm prompts flooding across the GTA

Officials are cautioning people around rivers or bodies of water after a spring storm moved through the GTA Wednesday night, flooding some streets across the GTA

8h ago

2:27
Resident of Toronto condo building questions intent to revoke short-term rental registration

A resident of a building that made recent headlines is questioning a recent notice he received to revoke his short-term rental registration with the City. Pat Taney reports.

10h ago

3:21
Canada exempt from Trump's reciprocal tariffs

New trade development south of the border could have major implications for the future of global commerce. President Donald Trump has signed a sweeping executive order introducing reciprocal tariffs on any country that dares to slap tariffs on U.S.

19h ago

More Videos