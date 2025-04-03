Police say robbers backed truck into Scarborough jewellery store

Toronto police say robbers broke into a jewellery store in Scarborough on Thursday night by backing a truck into it.

It happened at around 6:26 p.m. at a business in the Morningside Avenue and Sheppard Avenue East area.

Police say the suspects used a truck to crash into the store before they fled on foot.

Photos from the scene show extensive damage to the store’s front door and windows.

No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.

Police have not been able to provide any suspect descriptions at this point.