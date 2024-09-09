Apple’s upcoming iPhone will catapult the tech trendsetter into the age of AI

FILE - The iPhone 15 Pro is shown after its introduction on the Apple campus in Cupertino, Calif, on Sept. 12, 2023
FILE - The iPhone 15 Pro is shown after its introduction on the Apple campus in Cupertino, Calif, on Sept. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

By Michael Liedtke, The Associated Press

Posted September 9, 2024 4:43 am.

Last Updated September 9, 2024 7:53 am.

Apple’s ubiquitous iPhone is about to break new ground with a shift into artificial intelligence that will do everything from smartening up its frequently dim-witted assistant Siri to creating customized emojis on the fly.

The new era will dawn Monday with the unveiling of the hotly anticipated iPhone 16 in a Cupertino, California, auditorium named after Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, who pulled out the first iPhone in 2007 and waved it like a magic wand while predicting it would reshape society.

Apple has sold billions of iPhones since then, helping to create about $3 trillion in shareholder wealth. But in the past decade, there have been mostly minor upgrades from one model to the next — a factor that has caused people to hold off on buying a new iPhone and led to a recent slump in sales of Apple’s marquee product.

The iPhone 16 is generating a bigger buzz because it is the first model to be tailored specifically for AI, a technology that is expected to trigger the biggest revolution in the industry since Jobs thrust Apple into the smartphone market 17 years ago.

The advances included in the iPhone 16 could set up Apple to be “the gatekeeper of the consumer AI revolution,” Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives wrote in a research note.

Apple’s pivot began three months ago with a preview of its new approach during a developers conference, helping to build anticipation for Monday’s showcase.

Since that June conference, competitors such as Samsung and Google have made even more strides in AI. Google even took the unusual step of introducing its latest Pixel phones packed with their own AI magic last month instead of hewing to its traditional October timetable in an effort to upstage Apple’s release of the iPhone 16.

In an attempt to set itself apart from the early leaders in AI, the technology being baked into the iPhone 16 is being promoted as “Apple Intelligence.” Even so, Apple Intelligence is similar to the generically named AI already available on Google’s Pixel 9 and the Samsung Galaxy S24 released in January.

Most of Apple’s AI tasks will be performed on the iPhone itself instead of remote data centers — a distinction that requires a special processor within the forthcoming models and the high-end iPhone 15s that came out a year ago.

That’s why investors anticipate hot demand for the iPhone 16, spurring a surge in sales that has caused Apple’s stock price to climb by 13 per cent since Apple previewed its AI strategy in June. That spike has increased the company’s market value by nearly $400 billion.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Air Canada heading for 'orderly shutdown' as labour dispute with pilots continues over wages
Air Canada heading for 'orderly shutdown' as labour dispute with pilots continues over wages

Air Canada says it's preparing to suspend most of its operations if a deal is not reached with the union representing more than 5,000 pilots. The airline issued a statement on Monday saying that while...

1h ago

Heated exchange between cyclists and police caught on camera
Heated exchange between cyclists and police caught on camera

A memorial bike ride for a cyclist recently killed on city streets, quickly turned into a heated exchange between a number of riders and a Toronto police officer this weekend. Personal injury lawyer...

11h ago

Man dead after being struck by vehicle at Weston and Steeles
Man dead after being struck by vehicle at Weston and Steeles

A man has died after he was struck by a vehicle in North York on Monday morning. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) said it happened around 6:15 a.m. in the Weston Road and Steeles Avenue West area. A...

updated

1h ago

Summer temperatures return to Toronto, GTA this week after brief fall-like stretch
Summer temperatures return to Toronto, GTA this week after brief fall-like stretch

Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) aren't done with summer quite yet. Temperatures dipped as low as the single digits in the early morning hours over the weekend, with many assuming fall was...

2h ago

Top Stories

Air Canada heading for 'orderly shutdown' as labour dispute with pilots continues over wages
Air Canada heading for 'orderly shutdown' as labour dispute with pilots continues over wages

Air Canada says it's preparing to suspend most of its operations if a deal is not reached with the union representing more than 5,000 pilots. The airline issued a statement on Monday saying that while...

1h ago

Heated exchange between cyclists and police caught on camera
Heated exchange between cyclists and police caught on camera

A memorial bike ride for a cyclist recently killed on city streets, quickly turned into a heated exchange between a number of riders and a Toronto police officer this weekend. Personal injury lawyer...

11h ago

Man dead after being struck by vehicle at Weston and Steeles
Man dead after being struck by vehicle at Weston and Steeles

A man has died after he was struck by a vehicle in North York on Monday morning. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) said it happened around 6:15 a.m. in the Weston Road and Steeles Avenue West area. A...

updated

1h ago

Summer temperatures return to Toronto, GTA this week after brief fall-like stretch
Summer temperatures return to Toronto, GTA this week after brief fall-like stretch

Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) aren't done with summer quite yet. Temperatures dipped as low as the single digits in the early morning hours over the weekend, with many assuming fall was...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

3:21
Heated exchange between cyclists and Toronto Police officer during ghost bike ride
Heated exchange between cyclists and Toronto Police officer during ghost bike ride

A ghost bike ride confrontation. Afua Baah speaks with a cyclist who is calling out Toronto Police after an officer tried to end a memorial ride for a cyclist recently killed in the city.

13h ago

2:08
Lupita Nyong'o, Mark Hamill discuss 'The Wild Robot'
Lupita Nyong'o, Mark Hamill discuss 'The Wild Robot'

CityNews' Lindsay Dunn spoke to the stars of the new movie 'The Wild Robot' at the World Premiere at TIFF brought to you by Rogers.

14h ago

1:54
Typhoon Yagi weakens after killing dozens in Vietnam, China and the Philippines
Typhoon Yagi weakens after killing dozens in Vietnam, China and the Philippines

Dozens are dead across multiple countries after Typhoon Yagi made landfall over the weekend. Karling Donoghue reports on the recovery efforts and the current state of the storm.

14h ago

2:36
3 Israelis killed at West Bank -Jordan border crossing
3 Israelis killed at West Bank -Jordan border crossing

An attack at a border crossing between the occupied West Bank and Jordan has left Israeli officials outraged. Karling Donoghue details the brazen gunfire that left three Israelis dead.

14h ago

2:09
Local Basketball tournament raises funds and awareness for homelessness relief
Local Basketball tournament raises funds and awareness for homelessness relief

The "Hoops 4 Hope" basketball tournament, held by Healing As One, gave youth a chance to come together for a day of friendly competition, community spirit and giving back to those facing economic challenges. Catalina Gillies has more.

15h ago

More Videos