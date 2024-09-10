Maple Leafs, Nick Robertson agree to 1-year contract

The reported stalemate between the Toronto Maple Leafs and left winger Nick Robertson has ended as both sides agreed to a one-year contract, the team announced on Tuesday.

The deal is worth $875,000. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman was the first to report that both sides were close to coming to terms on a new contract.

Robertson, who will turn 23 on Wednesday, was a restricted free agent and the lone Maple Leaf without a contract for the upcoming season.

The Pasadena, Calif. native reportedly asked for a trade in July after growing displeased with his role under former head coach Sheldon Keefe.

Keefe was fired in the offseason, and the Maple Leafs hired Craig Berube as his replacement.

Robertson appeared in a career-high 56 games with the Maple Leafs, scoring 14 goals with 27 points. He went pointless in six playoff games. He also played nine games with the Toronto Marlies, finishing with 11 points.

With the departure of Tyler Bertuzzi, who signed with the Chicago Blackhawks, Robertson will be in contention for the second-line left-wing role and possibly time on the second powerplay unit this upcoming season.

Robertson was drafted in the second round of the 2019 NHL Draft (53rd overall).