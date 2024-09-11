Maple Leafs sign veteran Max Pacioretty to PTO

Max Pacioretty
Max Pacioretty as a member of the Montreal Canadiens. Photo: NHL.com.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted September 11, 2024 10:16 am.

Last Updated September 11, 2024 10:28 am.

The Toronto Maple Leafs added some depth in the form of a veteran goal scorer, signing winger Max Pacioretty to a professional tryout contract (PTO), the team announced on Wednesday.

Pacioretty, 35, appeared in 47 games with the Washington Capitals last season, scoring four goals and finishing with 23 points. He played four playoff games with the Capitals, registering an assist.

Players who sign with teams on PTO deals can earn a contract with an NHL team in training camp. According to Chris Johnston of The Athletic, the Maple Leafs are expected to sign the 35-year-old to an NHL deal before the regular season starts in October.

Related:

For his career, Pacioretty recently surpassed the 900-game threshold. He played 10 seasons with the Montreal Canadiens, with whom he developed into one of the league’s best goal scorers, reaching the 30-goal mark on five different occasions. He captained the Habs from 2015-16 to 2017-18.

In 2018, the American-born winger was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights in a deal that saw current Habs captain Nick Suzuki acquired by Montreal. He would play four seasons in Vegas before being traded to the Carolina Hurricanes in July 2022.

He appeared in only five games with the Hurricanes before suffering a torn Achilles tendon. He signed with the Capitals last summer.

Pacioretty’s deal with the Maple Leafs comes one day after the hockey club agreed to a one-year, $875,000 contract with winger Nick Robertson.

