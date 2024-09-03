The Toronto Maple Leafs have added some depth up front by signing centre Steven Lorentz to a professional tryout contract (PTO), according to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman.

Lorentz, 28, was a free agent. PTOs allow players to sign with a team for training camp and earn a roster spot ahead of the regular season.

The Kitchener, Ont. native last played for the Florida Panthers, who won the Stanley Cup this past season. Lorentz, acquired from the San Jose Sharks for Anthony Duclair on July 1, 2023, appeared in 38 regular-season games with the Panthers, recording a goal and two assists. He also appeared in 16 playoff games, scoring two goals and adding an assist. Florida went on to beat the Edmonton Oilers in the Stanley Cup final.

Lorentz played 80 games with the San Jose Sharks in 2022-23, finishing with 10 goals and 19 points. Drafted by the Carolina Hurricanes in the seventh round (186th overall) in 2015, Lorentz played two seasons with the Hurricanes (2020-21 and 2021-22), appearing in 82 games combined and 16 playoff games.

The Maple Leafs have had recent success with players signed to PTOs, notably Noah Gregor (2023-24) and Zachary Aston-Reese (2022-23).

Gregor appeared in 63 regular-season games with Toronto, scoring six goals and registering 12 points. He played two playoff games. Aston-Reese scored 10 goals and 14 points across 77 regular-season games with the Maple Leafs, adding one goal in six playoff games.

Nick Robertson is the lone player who remains unsigned heading into Maple Leafs training camp. The young winger, a restricted free agent, reportedly requested a trade earlier this summer.