Maple Leafs sign Stanley Cup winner Steven Lorentz to PTO: report

Steven Lorentz
Florida Panthers center Steven Lorentz looks for an open teammate during the second period of a preseason game against the Carolina Hurricanes on Sept. 29 in Sunrise. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee).

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted September 3, 2024 12:38 pm.

The Toronto Maple Leafs have added some depth up front by signing centre Steven Lorentz to a professional tryout contract (PTO), according to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman.

Lorentz, 28, was a free agent. PTOs allow players to sign with a team for training camp and earn a roster spot ahead of the regular season.

The Kitchener, Ont. native last played for the Florida Panthers, who won the Stanley Cup this past season. Lorentz, acquired from the San Jose Sharks for Anthony Duclair on July 1, 2023, appeared in 38 regular-season games with the Panthers, recording a goal and two assists. He also appeared in 16 playoff games, scoring two goals and adding an assist. Florida went on to beat the Edmonton Oilers in the Stanley Cup final.

Lorentz played 80 games with the San Jose Sharks in 2022-23, finishing with 10 goals and 19 points. Drafted by the Carolina Hurricanes in the seventh round (186th overall) in 2015, Lorentz played two seasons with the Hurricanes (2020-21 and 2021-22), appearing in 82 games combined and 16 playoff games.

The Maple Leafs have had recent success with players signed to PTOs, notably Noah Gregor (2023-24) and Zachary Aston-Reese (2022-23).

Gregor appeared in 63 regular-season games with Toronto, scoring six goals and registering 12 points. He played two playoff games. Aston-Reese scored 10 goals and 14 points across 77 regular-season games with the Maple Leafs, adding one goal in six playoff games.

Nick Robertson is the lone player who remains unsigned heading into Maple Leafs training camp. The young winger, a restricted free agent, reportedly requested a trade earlier this summer.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Boy, 15, identified as victim in North York shooting homicide
Boy, 15, identified as victim in North York shooting homicide

A 15-year-old boy has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting on Labour Day in North York. Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers were called to the area of Black Creek Drive and Trethewey...

updated

11m ago

4,100 Ontario convenience stores now licensed to sell alcohol starting Thursday
4,100 Ontario convenience stores now licensed to sell alcohol starting Thursday

More than 4,100 Ontario convenience stores now have the nessary licence to sell alcohol starting at 7 a.m. Thursday morning, 680 NewsRadio has learned. When accounting for existing alcohol retail sites...

33m ago

Concerns raised over schools' proximity to convenience stores with alcohol sales starting this week
Concerns raised over schools' proximity to convenience stores with alcohol sales starting this week

Starting Thursday, licensed convenience stores in the province can sell beer, cider, wine and ready-to-drink beverages. It coincides with students heading back to the classroom, and the Ontario Secondary...

3h ago

'Like being in prison': Via Rail passenger says people stranded without food, water
'Like being in prison': Via Rail passenger says people stranded without food, water

A tourist visiting Canada is questioning the safety of Via Rail after he says his phone was snatched from him by an employee when he was documenting a train delay that left passengers stranded as they...

8h ago

Top Stories

Boy, 15, identified as victim in North York shooting homicide
Boy, 15, identified as victim in North York shooting homicide

A 15-year-old boy has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting on Labour Day in North York. Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers were called to the area of Black Creek Drive and Trethewey...

updated

11m ago

4,100 Ontario convenience stores now licensed to sell alcohol starting Thursday
4,100 Ontario convenience stores now licensed to sell alcohol starting Thursday

More than 4,100 Ontario convenience stores now have the nessary licence to sell alcohol starting at 7 a.m. Thursday morning, 680 NewsRadio has learned. When accounting for existing alcohol retail sites...

33m ago

Concerns raised over schools' proximity to convenience stores with alcohol sales starting this week
Concerns raised over schools' proximity to convenience stores with alcohol sales starting this week

Starting Thursday, licensed convenience stores in the province can sell beer, cider, wine and ready-to-drink beverages. It coincides with students heading back to the classroom, and the Ontario Secondary...

3h ago

'Like being in prison': Via Rail passenger says people stranded without food, water
'Like being in prison': Via Rail passenger says people stranded without food, water

A tourist visiting Canada is questioning the safety of Via Rail after he says his phone was snatched from him by an employee when he was documenting a train delay that left passengers stranded as they...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

2:15
Are licensed convenience stores too close to schools?
Are licensed convenience stores too close to schools?

A teachers' union and residents have concerns over the proximity of licensed convenience stores to schools, as kids get ready to head back to the classroom. Michelle Mackey reports. 

18h ago

2:45
Thousands come out for the last day of the CNE
Thousands come out for the last day of the CNE

Despite weather obstacles, organizers say it was a banner year for the CNE. However as Catalina Gillies explains, there are also concerns on the CNE’s future with the cities proposed developments.

19h ago

2:57
509 Harbourfront streetcar to be replaced with buses
509 Harbourfront streetcar to be replaced with buses

Another downtown streetcar is being replaced with buses for the foreseeable future. Afua Baah speaks with commuters who are getting ready to adjust to service changes on the 509 Harbourfront.

19h ago

2:36
New school cell phone rules come into effect tomorrow
New school cell phone rules come into effect tomorrow

A new school year brings new school rules on cell phone use in the classroom. Erica Natividad with the details and the concerns from teachers.

19h ago

2:18
Biden joining Harris on the campaign trail
Biden joining Harris on the campaign trail

Fresh off a vacation, U.S. President Joe Biden is resurfacing on the campaign trail. Julia Benbrook with how Biden is trying to help his Vice President Kamala Harris win the upcoming election.

21h ago

More Videos