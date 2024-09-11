The Toronto Police Service (TPS) have arrested and charged a second man with more than 100 offences related to an expansive auto fraud investigation.

According to a news release, TPS began investigating suspicious criminal activity in July after 53 Division officers learned a suspect was “committing fraudulent vehicle transfers at ServiceOntario locations.”

Last month, authorities arrested Winkle Lejarde, 43, of Toronto, after ServiceOntario staff helped determine the accused was connected to multiple vehicle-related frauds as far back as Nov. 2023.

Investigators were able to identify a second suspect, and on Sept. 7, officers executed a search warrant leading to the arrest of Kris Kattick, 34, of Toronto.

Kattick faces 103 charges, including 17 counts of uttering forged documents, eight counts of fraud over $5,000, and nine counts of attempted fraud over $5,000, among other similar offences.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 8.

The TPS is reminding the public to obtain and review a vehicle history report to better protect themselves against purchasing a stolen or repossessed car.

“Common things to look for on a vehicle history report that may indicate the vehicle is re-vined are sudden colour changes to new vehicles, odometer mileage going down between owners and indications the vehicle was previously exported with no import certificate back to Canada,” wrote the TPS in a news release.