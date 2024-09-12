Four to five suspects sought after man stabbed in Parkdale

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen at night
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen at night in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted September 12, 2024 9:38 pm.

Police are searching for as many as five suspects after a man was stabbed in Parkdale.

Investigators say they were called to the area of Queen Street West and King Street West just after 9 p.m. Thursday for reports of an altercation. When they arrived they found one man suffering from stab wounds.

He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No further details were provided as to what may have led up to the incident but police say they are looking for four to five male suspects. No descriptions were immediately available.

