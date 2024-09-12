A man and a woman were arrested in a fraud investigation after the couple allegedly refused to pay rent while residing at a property in Toronto.

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) said that between Sept. 1, 2021, and March 28, 2022, the man and woman lived at the property in the Maidstone Street and Rustic Road area, near Jane Street and Church Street, in North York.

It’s alleged that they paid the first and last months’ rent and refused to submit additional payments. TPS said the homeowners also hoped to gain assistance from the Ontario Landlord and Tenant Board.

It is further alleged that the man and woman provided fraudulent information to the Ontario Landlord and Tenant Board, which TPS said prolonged the eviction process.

On Monday, police arrested 24-year-old Robert Babos of Toronto and 23-year-old Adrienn Kompusz of Mississauga. Babos faces four counts of fraud over $5,000, while Kompusz was charged with three counts of fraud over $5,000.

The pair are expected to appear in court on Nov. 4, 2024.

Their images have been shared, and police believe there are additional victims.

In a news release, TPS shared various tips for locating a suitable tenant, including interviewing potential tenants, conducting credit checks, verifying income, conducting background checks, verifying references from past landlords and hiring a realtor.