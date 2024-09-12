Ontario teacher, hockey coach convicted for sexually assaulting child

Kelvin Cheuk-Ho LEE
York Regional Police (YRP) said Kelvin Cheuk-Ho Lee, 40, had coached hockey throughout Ontario for years and was a camp director with Haliburton Hockey Haven since 2016. Photo: YRP.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted September 12, 2024 9:22 am.

Last Updated September 12, 2024 9:27 am.

A 40-year-old teacher and hockey coach from Whitchurch-Stouffville, Ont., was convicted last week in the Superior Court of Justice for sexually assaulting a child on multiple occasions.

York Regional Police (YRP) said Kelvin Cheuk-Ho Lee, 40, had coached hockey throughout Ontario for years and was a camp director with Haliburton Hockey Haven since 2016. He’s also a former teacher in the York Region District School Board (YRDSB), where he was also a coach and the Head Tennis Professional at the Markham Tennis Club.

On Feb. 9, 2022, police launched an investigation into the hockey coach after officers received information regarding a sexual assault victim. 

Officers learned that the youth had been sexually assaulted while participating in private hockey lessons with Lee between 2016 and 2022, beginning when he was approximately eight years old.

In Feb. 2022, Lee was released on bail with conditions stating he does not associate with children. He remains on the same bail conditions pending his sentencing on Nov. 25, 2024.

Lee was convicted on two counts of sexual interference against a child under 16.

Authorities shared Lee’s photo, believing that there are additional victims that have yet to come forward.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Male dead following 'altercation' in Etobicoke
Male dead following 'altercation' in Etobicoke

Toronto police say a male has died after an "altercation" between a group of people in Etobicoke. Emergency responders were called to Lake Shore Boulevard West and Islington Avenue just after 6 a.m....

breaking

16m ago

Man and woman charged with fraud failed to pay rent at Toronto property: police
Man and woman charged with fraud failed to pay rent at Toronto property: police

A man and a woman were arrested in a fraud investigation after the couple allegedly refused to pay rent while residing at a property in Toronto. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) said that between Sept....

2h ago

Family calls treatment of loved one at Brampton Civic Hospital 'distressing'
Family calls treatment of loved one at Brampton Civic Hospital 'distressing'

The family of a Sikh man being treated in Brampton Civic Hospital say staff shaved his beard without their permission, violating his religious beliefs as he lay unconscious. Joginder Singh Kaler maintains...

10h ago

Flying with Air Canada next week? What you need to know about rebookings and refunds
Flying with Air Canada next week? What you need to know about rebookings and refunds

You're packing your bags but still don't know if Air Canada will be taking you to your planned destination. Calgary-based travel agent Lesley Keyter says she's been fielding questions from people travelling...

4h ago

Top Stories

Male dead following 'altercation' in Etobicoke
Male dead following 'altercation' in Etobicoke

Toronto police say a male has died after an "altercation" between a group of people in Etobicoke. Emergency responders were called to Lake Shore Boulevard West and Islington Avenue just after 6 a.m....

breaking

16m ago

Man and woman charged with fraud failed to pay rent at Toronto property: police
Man and woman charged with fraud failed to pay rent at Toronto property: police

A man and a woman were arrested in a fraud investigation after the couple allegedly refused to pay rent while residing at a property in Toronto. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) said that between Sept....

2h ago

Family calls treatment of loved one at Brampton Civic Hospital 'distressing'
Family calls treatment of loved one at Brampton Civic Hospital 'distressing'

The family of a Sikh man being treated in Brampton Civic Hospital say staff shaved his beard without their permission, violating his religious beliefs as he lay unconscious. Joginder Singh Kaler maintains...

10h ago

Flying with Air Canada next week? What you need to know about rebookings and refunds
Flying with Air Canada next week? What you need to know about rebookings and refunds

You're packing your bags but still don't know if Air Canada will be taking you to your planned destination. Calgary-based travel agent Lesley Keyter says she's been fielding questions from people travelling...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:34
Sikh man shaved without consent at Brampton Civic Hospital: family
Sikh man shaved without consent at Brampton Civic Hospital: family

The family of a Sikh patient says his religious beliefs were violated at Brampton Civic Hospital when he was shaved without consent. Michelle Mackey reports.

11h ago

2:17
Poilievre will table non-confidence motion ASAP
Poilievre will table non-confidence motion ASAP

Pierre Poilievre says the Conservatives will table a non-confidence motion ASAP, hoping to trigger an election. Poilievre adds if the NDP wants people to believe they're no longer helping the Liberals, they'll support the Tories.

14h ago

2:31
'Russians at War' documentary premiere will go ahead as planned: TIFF CEO
'Russians at War' documentary premiere will go ahead as planned: TIFF CEO

The show must go on. That's the word from the head of the Toronto International Film Festival -- even as protestors try to shut down the premiere of a highly-controversial documentary. Brandon Rowe with why organizers aren't backing down.

14h ago

1:49
Toronto Police warn public of rise in pickpocket thefts in downtown area
Toronto Police warn public of rise in pickpocket thefts in downtown area

It's that time of year where festivals, concerts and events take over the city bringing large crowds along with it. As Catalina Gillies explains, Toronto Police say it's also brought along a large rise in pick pocket thefts.

15h ago

2:44
Beyond the courtroom: the call for support for sexual assault victims
Beyond the courtroom: the call for support for sexual assault victims

The ruling for the Peter Nygard case in Toronto was handed down earlier this week, but advocates say a conviction and sentence is just one component to helping sexual assault victims find closure. Afua Baah has the details.

15h ago

More Videos