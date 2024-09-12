A 40-year-old teacher and hockey coach from Whitchurch-Stouffville, Ont., was convicted last week in the Superior Court of Justice for sexually assaulting a child on multiple occasions.

York Regional Police (YRP) said Kelvin Cheuk-Ho Lee, 40, had coached hockey throughout Ontario for years and was a camp director with Haliburton Hockey Haven since 2016. He’s also a former teacher in the York Region District School Board (YRDSB), where he was also a coach and the Head Tennis Professional at the Markham Tennis Club.

On Feb. 9, 2022, police launched an investigation into the hockey coach after officers received information regarding a sexual assault victim.

Officers learned that the youth had been sexually assaulted while participating in private hockey lessons with Lee between 2016 and 2022, beginning when he was approximately eight years old.

In Feb. 2022, Lee was released on bail with conditions stating he does not associate with children. He remains on the same bail conditions pending his sentencing on Nov. 25, 2024.

Lee was convicted on two counts of sexual interference against a child under 16.

Authorities shared Lee’s photo, believing that there are additional victims that have yet to come forward.