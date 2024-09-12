Tensions mount as clock ticks down on Air Canada contract talks

Tensions are mounting as a potential pilot strike at Canada's largest airline is only days away with no signs of a breakthrough in talks. Air Canada pilots arrive for an information picket at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., on Tuesday, August 27, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted September 12, 2024 10:52 am.

Last Updated September 12, 2024 11:10 am.

Tensions are mounting as a potential pilot strike or lockout at Canada’s largest airline is only days away, and there are no signs of a breakthrough in talks.

Numerous business groups, including the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, are set to hold an event in Ottawa today to urge the government to intervene after calling for binding arbitration in an open letter.

Air Canada said earlier this week that a work stoppage is increasingly likely as talks with the union remain far apart.

Unless an agreement is reached, either side could issue a 72-hour notice of a strike or lockout as early as Sunday, which could lead to a complete work stoppage as early as Sept. 18.

Air Canada said Monday that an agreement could still be reached if the Air Line Pilots Association moderates its “excessive” wage demands.

The union said corporate greed was holding up talks as Air Canada continues to post record profits while expecting pilots to accept below-market compensation.

