New details in Mississauga shooting that injured 1 woman

Peel Regional Police confirmed a woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was shot near the QEW in Mississauga. A witness tells Breakfast Television a vehicle pulled up, and a woman exited, claiming her friend was injured.

By Denio Lourenco

Posted September 14, 2024 1:34 pm.

Last Updated September 14, 2024 1:43 pm.

New details have emerged in a Mississauga shooting investigation that critically injured a woman last Tuesday.

On September 10, authorities were called to the Mississauga Road area near the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) around 4 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Peel Regional Police (PRP) said they were alerted to a 33-year-old woman in a vehicle who had been shot. 

The woman suffered life-threatening injuries and remains hospitalized. Police have not yet released a full update on her condition, due to the family’s request for privacy.

What we know so far

On Tuesday, Const. Mandeep Khatra said three women were inside a vehicle when one of them phoned 911. It’s unclear if the victim, believed to be the driver, was shot inside their SUV.

Const. Khatra said multiple suspects fled the scene in a vehicle. 

No suspect description has been provided. However, investigators said they have an interest in a vehicle that was spotted fleeing the area.

The vehicle is believed to be a grey Honda Civic sedan that was made some time between 2016 and 2020. It is described as having dark wheels, a sunroof and a burnt-out passenger side fog light.

Police said the car may have minor damage to the front bumper and are encouraging residents to be mindful of any abandoned or suspicious vehicles that match the description.

Witness describes chaotic scene

A witness tells CityNews that he was working with an overnight construction crew off the QEW near Mississauga Road when the driver of an SUV pulled up, and one woman exited the vehicle screaming for help, claiming her friend had been shot.

“I saw one of the girls from the passenger seat running towards where I was working. She was hysterical… she said one of her friends got shot in the head and asked for help,” the witness said. “I went to see the situation and what was going on. I couldn’t do much but be there and be supportive.”

Ontario Provincial Police  assisted PRP with the investigation, noting that the eastbound and westbound ramps from the QEW to Mississauga Road were closed as officers canvassed the area.

With files from CityNews Toronto’s Lucas Casaletto.

