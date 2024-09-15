updated

One man sent to hospital after cargo van collides with motorcycle in the Junction

Toronto Paramedic ambulance is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Denio Lourenco

Posted September 15, 2024 8:46 am.

Last Updated September 15, 2024 10:04 am.

A man is in life-threatening condition following a collision near the Junction.

Police were called to the Dundas Street West and Chelsea Avenue area just before 11 p.m. on Saturday.

Officers say a Chevrolet Express cargo van was travelling southbound on Dundas Street West just as two motorcyclists were travelling northbound.

It is alleged that the driver of the Chevrolet turned left and collided with a green Kawasaki motorcycle.

The rider, a 21-year-old man, suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to a trauma hospital.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing. No other details have been provided.

A part of Dundas Street West was closed for several hours, but has since reopened.

