TIFF says screenings of ‘Russians at War’ documentary to go ahead Sept. 17

The show must go on. That's the word from the head of the Toronto International Film Festival -- even as protestors try to shut down the premiere of a highly-controversial documentary. Brandon Rowe with why organizers aren't backing down.

By John Marchesan

Posted September 15, 2024 9:52 pm.

Last Updated September 15, 2024 10:23 pm.

The Toronto International Film Festival says it has rescheduled screenings of the film “Russians at War” for Tuesday, Sept. 17 at the TIFF Lightbox.

According to the TIFF Lightbox page tickets for two screenings at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. are now available.

A social media post by the Toronto branch of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress called for “another protest” in response to the decision to screen the film.

CityNews has reached out to organizers for additional information regarding the decision to screen the controversial documentary about Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine which has come under fire from Ukrainian officials and community groups who say the film amounts to propaganda.

The movie was set to premiere Friday at the recently concluded festival with additional screens on Saturday and Sunday. However one day before the first showing and after organizers said they would not pull the movie from the lineup, they announced the “heartbreaking” decision to pause future screenings following “significant threats to festival operations and public safety.”

Organizers failed to provide further detail about what those threats entailed. Toronto police directed all enquiries back to festival organizers.

“While we stand firm on our statement shared [Wednesday], this decision has been made in order to ensure the safety of all festival guests, staff, and volunteers,” TIFF said in a statement issued Sept. 12, adding they were committed to screening the film “when it is safe to do so.”

“As a cultural institution, we support civil discourse about and through films, including differences of opinion, and we fully support peaceful assembly. However, we have received reports indicating potential activity in the coming days that pose significant risk; given the severity of these concerns, we cannot proceed as planned.”

In “Russians at War,” Canadian-Russian filmmaker Anastasia Trofimova follows soldiers and medics at the front lines of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Throughout the documentary, some of them express doubts about the war and question their roles in it even as they proceed to follow orders and assert their patriotism.

FBI investigating 'attempted assassination' of Donald Trump at his Florida golf course
FBI investigating 'attempted assassination' of Donald Trump at his Florida golf course

Donald Trump was the target of what the FBI said "appears to be an attempted assassination" at his golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday, just nine weeks after the Republican presidential...

2h ago

Much at stake for two federal leaders in Monday's federal byelections
Much at stake for two federal leaders in Monday's federal byelections

There is a lot at stake in Monday's byelections ahead of the next federal election and the outcomes could be a major boost or a significant blow to one or more of the parties in these tight races. The...

3h ago

Carbon pricing to cause economic 'nuclear winter,' Poilievre tells his MPs
Carbon pricing to cause economic 'nuclear winter,' Poilievre tells his MPs

OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre signaled the Liberals' carbon price and the economy will remain his prime target when Parliament resumes this week. He painted a dystopian picture during...

1h ago

Inflation expected to ease to 2.1%, lowest level since March 2021: economists
Inflation expected to ease to 2.1%, lowest level since March 2021: economists

Economists anticipate that Canada's annual inflation rate in August fell to its lowest level since March 2021. Ahead of Statistics Canada's consumer price index set to be released on Tuesday, economists...

16h ago

2:43
Funeral held for murdered Ugandan Olympian
Funeral held for murdered Ugandan Olympian

The funeral for murdered Olympian Rebecca Cheptegei drew thousands to her hometown in Uganda on Saturday. Karling Donoghue reports.

21h ago

2:06
Russia and Ukraine conduct large scale prisoner swap
Russia and Ukraine conduct large scale prisoner swap

Both Russia and Ukraine have released 103 prisoners of war each. Karling Donoghue details the latest swap and takes a look at the ongoing rise in tensions sparked by Ukraine's potential use of long-range missiles.

2:09
Sunny and warm to close out the weekend
Sunny and warm to close out the weekend

Sunshine and above seasonal temperatures continue throughout the weekend. Rain moves into the GTA by mid-week.

2:29
Students subjected to sexual abuse by landlords
Students subjected to sexual abuse by landlords

A Brampton City Councillor says some landlords are taking advantage of international students, demanding sexual favours in exchange for housing. One former student is speaking out.

3:43
6 Indigenous people killed across Canada by police since August 29
6 Indigenous people killed across Canada by police since August 29

'Who do we call when we need help?': Indigenous people killed by police are sparking questions and calls for justice from families and community members. Joanne Roberts reports.
