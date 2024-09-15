TTC bus involved in three vehicle collision in North York

A Toronto Transit Commission sign
A Toronto Transit Commission sign is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Graeme Roy

By Denio Lourenco

Posted September 15, 2024 12:39 pm.

Three vehicles, including a TTC bus, were involved in a collision on Sunday morning.

Toronto police were called to the area of Weston Road and Knob Hill Road in North York just before 11 a.m.

Officers say emergency crews are on scene, but it is currently unknown if there are any injuries.

Toronto Fire Services is also on the scene. 

Authorities are warning residents in the area to expect traffic delays and to consider alternate routes.

