Toronto police release images of two robbery suspects

A man and woman are wanted in connection with a robbery investigation.
A man and woman are wanted in connection with a robbery investigation.

By Denio Lourenco

Posted September 16, 2024 5:15 pm.

Toronto police have released an image of a man and woman who are wanted in connection with a robbery investigation.

Officers were called to the area of College Street and Spadina Road for reports of an assault on September 11 at approximately 1:40 p.m.

It is alleged that the man and woman confronted a person and attempted to take their phone.

Police say the victim attempted to flee and was allegedly held down by the male suspect while the female suspect attempted to obtain the victim’s phone.

A group of pedestrians intervened, and the suspects fled the area.

The man is described as being 30 to 35 years old, with a medium build, black hair and clean-shaven facial hair. He was last seen wearing black pants, a blue hoodie and a blue bucket hat.

The female suspect is described as being approximately 25 to 30 years old, with a thin build and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black tights, white Nike shoes and carrying a brown side bag.

Officers are encouraging anyone with information to contact police.

