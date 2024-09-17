Man facing weapon charges in Scarborough quadruple shooting that killed man, woman

Scarborough shooting
A resident who spoke with 680News Radio Toronto said she heard what sounded like arguing before gunfire erupted at the Scarborough plaza. Bullet holes can be seen on one of the vehicles in the parking lot. Photo: CityNews.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted September 17, 2024 9:24 am.

Last Updated September 17, 2024 9:53 am.

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) says one man has been arrested and faces firearm-related charges stemming from a quadruple shooting in Scarborough that saw the accused fire off several rounds at the homicide suspects.

Authorities were called to a plaza in the Ellesmere Road and Brimley Road area around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, for reports of a shooting.

Four victims — three men and one woman — were located with gunshot wounds. The female victim was transported to a trauma centre in critical condition, and she later died in hospital, while two other men suffered serious injuries.

The third male victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have since identified the homicide victims as Braydon McCann, 22, of Toronto, and Sarah Prehay, 23, of Toronto.

Investigators have noted that several firearms were used in the shooting incident. It’s alleged that a man, who was present at the time, was armed and shot multiple rounds at the suspects.

Christopher Kane, 25, of Toronto, faces several charges, including pointing a firearm, discharging a firearm with the intent to wound/endanger life or prevent arrest and possession of a loaded firearm, among other related offences.

It’s unclear if Kane was among those injured in the July 2024 shooting.

He’s expected to appear in court on Tuesday, Sept. 24.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canada's inflation rate hits 2% target, reaches lowest level in more than 3 years
Canada's inflation rate hits 2% target, reaches lowest level in more than 3 years

Canada's inflation rate fell to two per cent in August, finally hitting the Bank of Canada’s target after a tumultuous battle with skyrocketing price growth. The annual inflation rate fell from 2.5...

35m ago

Shots fired at Midtown Toronto jewellery store, police investigating
Shots fired at Midtown Toronto jewellery store, police investigating

A jewellery store in Midtown Toronto was the target of an overnight shooting for the second time in as many days as police worked to determine the circumstances of the incident. Toronto Police Services...

1h ago

More traffic agents needed to deal with congestion outside Union Station Bus Terminal: officials
More traffic agents needed to deal with congestion outside Union Station Bus Terminal: officials

As Toronto officials began a crackdown of intersection blocking, CityNews revisited the congested area outside the Union Station Bus Terminal.

13h ago

Man arrested, allegedly restrained victim during sexual assault in elevator
Man arrested, allegedly restrained victim during sexual assault in elevator

A man has been charged for allegedly sexually assaulting a victim while he was at an apartment building delivering a food order. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) said officers were called to the Yonge...

51m ago

Top Stories

Canada's inflation rate hits 2% target, reaches lowest level in more than 3 years
Canada's inflation rate hits 2% target, reaches lowest level in more than 3 years

Canada's inflation rate fell to two per cent in August, finally hitting the Bank of Canada’s target after a tumultuous battle with skyrocketing price growth. The annual inflation rate fell from 2.5...

35m ago

Shots fired at Midtown Toronto jewellery store, police investigating
Shots fired at Midtown Toronto jewellery store, police investigating

A jewellery store in Midtown Toronto was the target of an overnight shooting for the second time in as many days as police worked to determine the circumstances of the incident. Toronto Police Services...

1h ago

More traffic agents needed to deal with congestion outside Union Station Bus Terminal: officials
More traffic agents needed to deal with congestion outside Union Station Bus Terminal: officials

As Toronto officials began a crackdown of intersection blocking, CityNews revisited the congested area outside the Union Station Bus Terminal.

13h ago

Man arrested, allegedly restrained victim during sexual assault in elevator
Man arrested, allegedly restrained victim during sexual assault in elevator

A man has been charged for allegedly sexually assaulting a victim while he was at an apartment building delivering a food order. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) said officers were called to the Yonge...

51m ago

Most Watched Today

1:58
National housing market in 'holding pattern'
National housing market in 'holding pattern'

The Canadian Real Estate Association says the number of homes sold in August fell compared to last year. Michelle Mackey is speaking with experts who say the market is in a holding pattern as buyers wait for lower rates.

11h ago

2:34
Former Blue Jays Biggio and Kiermaier reunite in Atlanta
Former Blue Jays Biggio and Kiermaier reunite in Atlanta

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with Atlanta Braves Cavan Biggio and Los Angeles Dodgers Kevin Kiermaier about playing for their jays and their fun rivalry off the field.

16h ago

2:30
Union Station Bus Terminal in Toronto still dealing with congestion
Union Station Bus Terminal in Toronto still dealing with congestion

As City of Toronto officials begin a crackdown on motorists who block intersections, one of the problematic pinch points is outside the Union Station Bus Terminal. Nick Westoll revisits the area to see if there have been improvements.

16h ago

2:31
Toronto health officials seeing rise in whooping cough cases
Toronto health officials seeing rise in whooping cough cases

The city is seeing an uptick of cases of a preventable respiratory infection. Afua Baah speaks with Toronto health officials who are monitoring a rise in whooping cough, especially among children.

16h ago

2:31
Ontario alcohol expansion to be researched by financial watchdog
Ontario alcohol expansion to be researched by financial watchdog

The Ford government’s early rollout of alcohol sales in convenience will have the independent accountability office look at the overall total costs. Critics say it could be as much as $1 billion. Mark McAllister has more.

16h ago

More Videos