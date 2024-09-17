The Toronto Police Service (TPS) says one man has been arrested and faces firearm-related charges stemming from a quadruple shooting in Scarborough that saw the accused fire off several rounds at the homicide suspects.

Authorities were called to a plaza in the Ellesmere Road and Brimley Road area around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, for reports of a shooting.

Four victims — three men and one woman — were located with gunshot wounds. The female victim was transported to a trauma centre in critical condition, and she later died in hospital, while two other men suffered serious injuries.

The third male victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have since identified the homicide victims as Braydon McCann, 22, of Toronto, and Sarah Prehay, 23, of Toronto.

Investigators have noted that several firearms were used in the shooting incident. It’s alleged that a man, who was present at the time, was armed and shot multiple rounds at the suspects.

Christopher Kane, 25, of Toronto, faces several charges, including pointing a firearm, discharging a firearm with the intent to wound/endanger life or prevent arrest and possession of a loaded firearm, among other related offences.

It’s unclear if Kane was among those injured in the July 2024 shooting.

He’s expected to appear in court on Tuesday, Sept. 24.