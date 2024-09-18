Maple Leafs announce Oreo as new helmet sponsor for upcoming season

Oreo Leafs sponsor
The Toronto Maple Leafs have announced cookie brand Oreo as the team's helmet sponsor for the upcoming NHL season. An example of the helmet and the logo is shown in a handout photo.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-MLSE **MANDATORY CREDIT**.

By Lucas Casaletto and The Canadian Press

Posted September 18, 2024 7:18 am.

Last Updated September 18, 2024 7:38 am.

The missing “O” mystery has been solved in Toronto.

The Maple Leafs have announced cookie brand Oreo as the team’s helmet sponsor for the upcoming NHL season.

The new helmet will debut Sunday when Toronto opens its 2024-25 pre-season against the Ottawa Senators at Scotiabank Arena. To celebrate, Oreo and the Maple Leafs will host a special event at Maple Leaf Square on Sept. 22 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET.

The Oreo logo replaces the Canadian restaurant chain Pizza Pizza, the Leafs’ helmet sponsor last season.

Previously, social media platform TikTok sponsored Toronto starting in the 2021-22 regular season when the league began allowing teams to sell advertising space on helmets.

The Oreo cookie consists of two chocolate biscuits around a white icing filling and is often dipped in milk. Fittingly, the Leafs wear the Dairy Farmers of Ontario’s “Milk” logo on their jerseys.

The content piece uncovers Oreo as the reason behind the missing letter “Os” from key Toronto signs, locations and social media spotted over the last week.

The Maple Leafs start their regular season on Oct. 9 in Montreal.

