Peel police investigating after over 20 bus shelters damaged in Brampton

Peel police are searching for suspects and more information after over 20 bus shelters were damaged in Brampton over a three-week period.

Investigators say the first eight bus shelters were damaged in the early morning hours on August 28. The shelters were located along Ebenezer Road, The Gore Road and Cottrelle Boulevard.

Just over a week later, six bus shelters were damaged along Clarkway Drive and Cottrelle Boulevard on Sept. 8.

Then, on Sept. 13, again in the early morning hours, bus shelters along Clarkway Drive and Ebenezer Road were damaged.

Police have no suspect information at this point.

Anyone with video or information regarding this incident is asked to contact police.