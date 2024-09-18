Crews respond to 2-alarm fire in city’s east end

Toronto fire crews responded to an active, two-alarm residential fire in the city’s east end.

Toronto’s active fire incidents show crews were dispatched to 800 Broadview in the Danforth Avenue and Broadview Avenue area at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday for a two-alarm blaze.

The fire erupted in a building under construction. It’s unclear if anyone was injured.

Toronto Fire tells CityNews crews responded to reports of a fire on the roof, heavy flames and smoke. Construction workers were on the roof at the time of the fire.

The flames were knocked down, and most of the blaze was contained. Crews will remain at the scene to tend to hotspots.