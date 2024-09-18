Crews respond to 2-alarm fire in city’s east end

Toronto east end fire
Toronto fire crews were called to a two-alarm blaze in the city's east end on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024. Photo: CityNews submission.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted September 18, 2024 9:59 am.

Last Updated September 18, 2024 10:45 am.

Toronto fire crews responded to an active, two-alarm residential fire in the city’s east end.

Toronto’s active fire incidents show crews were dispatched to 800 Broadview in the Danforth Avenue and Broadview Avenue area at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday for a two-alarm blaze.

The fire erupted in a building under construction. It’s unclear if anyone was injured.

Toronto Fire tells CityNews crews responded to reports of a fire on the roof, heavy flames and smoke. Construction workers were on the roof at the time of the fire.

The flames were knocked down, and most of the blaze was contained. Crews will remain at the scene to tend to hotspots.

Rogers acquires majority MLSE stake from Bell in $4.7B deal
Rogers acquires majority MLSE stake from Bell in $4.7B deal

Rogers Communications Inc. has acquired Bell's 37.5 per cent stake in Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment (MLSE) for $4.7 billion. MLSE is the parent company of the NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs, the NBA's...

41m ago

Record $80M OLG Lotto Max produces two winners in Ontario, Quebec
Record $80M OLG Lotto Max produces two winners in Ontario, Quebec

Check your lottery tickets as soon as possible. Canada's richest-ever lottery jackpot has finally produced a winner, and lottery officials say there were two winning tickets matching the numbers drawn...

3h ago

Woman critically injured in DVP crash; ramps to Bayview/Bloor reopen
Woman critically injured in DVP crash; ramps to Bayview/Bloor reopen

A woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a single-vehicle crash on the Don Valley Parkway (DVP). Emergency responders were called to the southbound DVP at the Bayview/Bloor off-ramp...

11m ago

'We need a change': 2 men killed in daylight North York shooting
'We need a change': 2 men killed in daylight North York shooting

Toronto police say one person has died and another has been rushed to hospital following a shooting in North York.

1h ago

1:04
1 dead in Scarborough apartment fire
1 dead in Scarborough apartment fire

Officials say one person was killed in a two-alarm apartment building fire in Scarborough. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

4h ago

1:55
Two men killed in North York shooting
Two men killed in North York shooting

Two men in their twenties are dead after police say they were shot following an altercation at a residential complex. Michelle Mackey reports from the scene near Jane and Driftwood.

12h ago

2:27
Shots fired at Midtown jewellery store...again
Shots fired at Midtown jewellery store...again

A jewellery store in Midtown is the target of an overnight shooting for the second time in as many days. Shauna Hunt on the police investigation and reaction from neighbourhood residents.

22h ago

1:58
National housing market in 'holding pattern'
National housing market in 'holding pattern'

The Canadian Real Estate Association says the number of homes sold in August fell compared to last year. Michelle Mackey is speaking with experts who say the market is in a holding pattern as buyers wait for lower rates.

2:34
Former Blue Jays Biggio and Kiermaier reunite in Atlanta
Former Blue Jays Biggio and Kiermaier reunite in Atlanta

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with Atlanta Braves Cavan Biggio and Los Angeles Dodgers Kevin Kiermaier about playing for their jays and their fun rivalry off the field.
