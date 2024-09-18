Woman struck by GO train at Long Branch station while walking near edge of platform

A woman is in critical condition after being struck by a GO rain bypassing the Long Branch station on Tuesday morning.

Police say they were called to the GO station at around 8:15 a.m.

It was reported that an express train on the Lakeshore West line was bypassing the Long Branch station when a woman, who was allegedly walking near the edge of the platform was struck by the train.

The 46-year-old woman was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition.

The investigation is still ongoing, but police remind transit riders to remain back from platform lines and be aware of approaching trains.