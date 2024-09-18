Woman struck by GO train at Long Branch station while walking near edge of platform

go train
Photo: Metrolinx.

By Meredith Bond

Posted September 18, 2024 4:04 pm.

Last Updated September 18, 2024 4:43 pm.

A woman is in critical condition after being struck by a GO rain bypassing the Long Branch station on Tuesday morning.

Police say they were called to the GO station at around 8:15 a.m.

It was reported that an express train on the Lakeshore West line was bypassing the Long Branch station when a woman, who was allegedly walking near the edge of the platform was struck by the train.

The 46-year-old woman was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition.

The investigation is still ongoing, but police remind transit riders to remain back from platform lines and be aware of approaching trains.

Top Stories

Woman wanted for stealing Porsche during daytime meet up in Mississauga, video released
Woman wanted for stealing Porsche during daytime meet up in Mississauga, video released

Warning: This article contains video that some readers might find disturbing. Peel Regional Police (PRP) have released shocking video footage of a female suspect who met up with the seller of a...

1h ago

2 dead after shooting at park in Keswick: police
2 dead after shooting at park in Keswick: police

Two people were found dead in a park in Keswick after police responded to reports of shots fired on Wednesday morning. Officers were notified about the sound of gunshots at around 7:28 a.m. near Bayview...

46m ago

Ottawa announces it's further reducing the number of international student permits
Ottawa announces it's further reducing the number of international student permits

OTTAWA — The Liberal government will slash the number of international student visas it processes by another 10 per cent. The government says the new target for 2025 and 2026 will be 437,000 permits....

1h ago

Toronto police officer charged with assault stemming from February incident
Toronto police officer charged with assault stemming from February incident

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has charged a Toronto police officer with assault in connection with the serious injury of a man back in February 2024. Details surrounding the incident that led...

30m ago

More Videos