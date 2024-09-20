Driver charged with impaired after crashing into Toronto house

A suspected impaired driver was arrested after losing control and crashing into a house in Toronto on Friday morning.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. in the McRoberts Avenue and Rogers Road area near Caledonia Road.

Traffic Services confirmed with CityNews that a male adult driver was arrested at the scene on suspicion of impaired driving and was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

No other injuries were reported, and it’s unclear how damaged the home was by the crash’s impact.

The investigation is ongoing.