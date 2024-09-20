Driver charged with impaired after crashing into Toronto house

TPS logo on police car
Toronto police logo on the side of a cruiser. Andrew Osmond | CityNews

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted September 20, 2024 6:13 am.

Last Updated September 20, 2024 8:02 am.

A suspected impaired driver was arrested after losing control and crashing into a house in Toronto on Friday morning.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. in the McRoberts Avenue and Rogers Road area near Caledonia Road.

Traffic Services confirmed with CityNews that a male adult driver was arrested at the scene on suspicion of impaired driving and was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

No other injuries were reported, and it’s unclear how damaged the home was by the crash’s impact.

The investigation is ongoing.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

How a group of Toronto tenants turned to a risky last resort and got a 'huge victory'
How a group of Toronto tenants turned to a risky last resort and got a 'huge victory'

In the middle of the small crowd — near the tents, the lineup of kids awaiting face painting, the snack table — stood a jubilant Chiara Padovani. "When I say 'tenant, you say 'power,'" she commanded...

3h ago

Photo released of man wanted in North York double fatal shooting
Photo released of man wanted in North York double fatal shooting

Toronto police have released photos of a suspect wanted in connection with a double fatal shooting in North York earlier this week. Investigators say the man, believed to be 18 years to early 20s with...

14h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Gardiner closure and art crawls
Weekend need-to-know: Gardiner closure and art crawls

As fall creeps in, there are still lots of activities happening in the city this weekend including a pair of art crawls. There will be a full closure of the Gardiner Expressway for 35 hours over the...

14h ago

Progressive Conservatives hold onto seat in eastern Ontario byelection
Progressive Conservatives hold onto seat in eastern Ontario byelection

The Progressive Conservatives have won a provincial byelection in eastern Ontario, retaining a seat previously held by a popular cabinet minister, though the result was much closer than the riding has...

45m ago

Top Stories

How a group of Toronto tenants turned to a risky last resort and got a 'huge victory'
How a group of Toronto tenants turned to a risky last resort and got a 'huge victory'

In the middle of the small crowd — near the tents, the lineup of kids awaiting face painting, the snack table — stood a jubilant Chiara Padovani. "When I say 'tenant, you say 'power,'" she commanded...

3h ago

Photo released of man wanted in North York double fatal shooting
Photo released of man wanted in North York double fatal shooting

Toronto police have released photos of a suspect wanted in connection with a double fatal shooting in North York earlier this week. Investigators say the man, believed to be 18 years to early 20s with...

14h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Gardiner closure and art crawls
Weekend need-to-know: Gardiner closure and art crawls

As fall creeps in, there are still lots of activities happening in the city this weekend including a pair of art crawls. There will be a full closure of the Gardiner Expressway for 35 hours over the...

14h ago

Progressive Conservatives hold onto seat in eastern Ontario byelection
Progressive Conservatives hold onto seat in eastern Ontario byelection

The Progressive Conservatives have won a provincial byelection in eastern Ontario, retaining a seat previously held by a popular cabinet minister, though the result was much closer than the riding has...

45m ago

Most Watched Today

2:27
North York residents concerned about escalating violence
North York residents concerned about escalating violence

A string of recent gun violence has residents in North York calling for change. This, as police provide an update on a deadly shooting on Driftwood Ct.

14h ago

2:49
Michelin Guide awards new stars beyond Toronto
Michelin Guide awards new stars beyond Toronto

Michelin awarded four new restaurants with stars, but only one was in Toronto as inspectors ventured outside city limits for the first time. Michelle Mackey reports.
2:40
Multiple factors pushing gas prices down
Multiple factors pushing gas prices down

The switch to winter fuel is helping to provide some relief at the pump but there may be some other troubling factors working in the background. David Zura explains.

2:36
TPA launches public campaign following failed wage talks
TPA launches public campaign following failed wage talks

The Toronto Police Association has launched a public campaign warning of the risks of underpaid officers. Erica Natividad with their quest for public support following failed negotiations.
2:43
Majority of Torontonians feel Premier Ford is doing a 'bad job": poll
Majority of Torontonians feel Premier Ford is doing a 'bad job": poll

An exclusive CityNews survey shows 55% of people in the city don't approve of Ford and even more feel it's "time for a change" if an election were held tomorrow. Mark McAllister breaks it down.
More Videos