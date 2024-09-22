Milton man who was injured in 8-car pileup pronounced dead

A 55-year-old man has died following an eight-vehicle collision in Milton on Friday afternoon.

According to Halton Police, the crash happened at the intersection of Derry Road and Ontario Street South at approximately 5:00 p.m.

Officers say a 35-year-old Milton man was travelling westbound on Derry Road in a GMC Sierra, when it allegedly collided with several vehicles at the intersection.

The GMC then continued forward and crossed the centre median where it overturned and struck three other vehicles that were travelling eastbound.

A total of eight vehicles were involved in the crash. One of them – a Toyota Corolla – was operated by the 55-year-old Milton man. He sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a trauma centre in critical condition.

On Sunday, police provided an update after the man was pronounced dead in hospital. His identity has not been released.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing. Officers encourage any witnesses to contact police.