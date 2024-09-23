Infamous Toronto rapper Top5 has been cleared of murder charges stemming from a 2021 fatal shooting.

The artist, whose real name is Hassan Ali, was released on Monday after spending more than three years in prison.

He appeared outside a Toronto courthouse shortly after the judgment.

“An innocent man just came home,” Ali told reporters. “I feel like Shohei Ohtani. I feel like a baseball player, a superstar.”

The drill rapper was facing charges for first-degree murder in the death of 20-year-old Hashim Omar Ali, who was gunned down while attempting to drive his vehicle into the parking garage of an apartment building at 40 Falstaff Avenue in January 2021.

The rapper and his lawyer, Gary Grill, reaffirmed his innocence outside the courthouse on Monday.

“I think the evidence against Hassan was entirely circumstantial,” Grill told reporters. “The case against him was not strong at all.”

Grill says prosecutors attempted to use Ali’s lyrics and persona against him, but failed to get a conviction.

Toronto rapper Top5 posed for a photo with his lawyer Gary Grill outside a Toronto courthouse on Monday, September 23, 2024.

In 2023, Ali made headlines after he recorded a music video for his song “21 Questions” while he was in custody at the Maplehurst Correctional Complex in Milton.

In the song, Ali says, “I was 18 when I bought a gun, 22 when I shot your son.”

Outside the courthouse on Monday, Ali denied that he was a gang member, saying, “No, I’m a businessman.”

When pressed by reporters about his affiliation with the “Go Getem Gang,” he said, “You’re asking me some incriminating questions,” and then praised the support he received from fellow Toronto rapper Drake.

“I’m gonna go chill with my boy Drake all night. He’s been supportive of me to the max!” Ali said while thanking the Toronto South Detention Centre “for the hospitality.”

Ali was arrested by Los Angeles police in October 2021.