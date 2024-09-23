The Toronto Police Service (TPS) has released dashcam footage of a female suspect wanted for allegedly stealing a taxi cab earlier this month.

Authorities were called to the Bay Street and Lake Shore Boulevard West area near Toronto’s Harbourfront just after 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 7 for a motor vehicle theft.

TPS said the owner of a taxi cab parked his vehicle at the intersection and exited the cab with the keys still in the ignition and the doors unlocked to throw out some garbage.

When he returned, he noticed his cab had been stolen, and the culprit had fled southbound on Bay Street.

Investigators have recovered the vehicle, and dashcam footage was reviewed and released.

The female suspect is described as having shoulder-length wavy hair.

