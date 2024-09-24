Toronto, GTA under rainfall warning with up to 50 mm possible by Wednesday

Heavy rain is expected Tuesday with a storm risk as well. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your forecast.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted September 24, 2024 6:09 am.

Last Updated September 24, 2024 6:21 am.

Toronto and the surrounding GTA are under a rainfall warning with the potential for up to 50 millimetres of rain in some localized areas by early Wednesday.

The weather alert was issued for the city and much of the GTA just before 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

While there were periods of rain throughout Monday, wet weather was more prevalent overnight on Tuesday and will persist for much of the day.

“Showers are expected to push into the region through the afternoon as a moisture-laden system moves into the Great Lakes Basin. The showers are expected to become more widespread and heavy at times tonight, along with the risk of thunderstorms as a more unstable air mass moves in,” Environment Canada said.

Toronto weather
People carry umbrellas while walking during a downpour of rain in Toronto on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alex Lupul.

“Showers will continue into Wednesday morning but are expected to become more isolated and ease off in intensity. Some areas may potentially receive in excess of 50 mm, but there still remains a high degree of uncertainty.”

Other areas under rainfall warnings are Mississauga-Brampton, Halton Hills-Milton, Vaughan-Richmond Hill-Markham, Pickering-Oshawa (Southern Durham Region) and Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo.

Special weather statements were issued for areas such as Hamilton, Barrie-Collingwood-Hillsdale, and Windsor, among other regions, as Environment Canada cautions for up to 45 mm of rain by tomorrow morning.

Toronto’s daytime high on Tuesday is forecasted at 19 C.

A return to sunshine will be delayed until Thursday when Toronto is forecasted to have a daytime high of 22 C and a mix of sun and clouds. It will cool down on Friday with a high of 20 C and a mix of sun and clouds in Toronto.

Forecasters are confident that the remainder of September will be above seasonal for the province. According to the Weather Network, Toronto experienced an 11-consecutive day stretch of no precipitation through September, easily surpassing the last dry spell from Feb. 2 to Feb. 9.

For details on your extended forecast and to sign up for the CityNews Weather Guarantee, click here.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Tragic incident:' 1 pedestrian dies after two vehicles collide in the Junction
'Tragic incident:' 1 pedestrian dies after two vehicles collide in the Junction

A female pedestrian has died and a man was injured after being struck by a vehicle involved in a collision in the Junction. Police were called to Annette Street and Pacific Avenue just after 8 p.m....

34m ago

'I'm home': Toronto rapper Top5 cleared of murder charge in 2021 fatal shooting
'I'm home': Toronto rapper Top5 cleared of murder charge in 2021 fatal shooting

Infamous Toronto rapper Top5 has been cleared of murder charges stemming from a 2021 fatal shooting. The artist, whose real name is Hassan Ali, was released on Monday after spending more than three...

10h ago

Trudeau tells Stephen Colbert there's frustration in Canada, but he'll keep fighting
Trudeau tells Stephen Colbert there's frustration in Canada, but he'll keep fighting

Justin Trudeau's interview on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" began with the expected jokes about bacon and Canadians saying sorry a lot, but the prime minister acknowledged it's "a really tough time"...

59m ago

Is Quebec's new proposal a blow against 'tip creep'?
Is Quebec's new proposal a blow against 'tip creep'?

During the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving a large tip was seen as a way to support service workers and local businesses during a rough time. Four-plus years later, we're seeing 25 per cent suggested tips...

THE BIG STORY PODCAST

2m ago

Top Stories

'Tragic incident:' 1 pedestrian dies after two vehicles collide in the Junction
'Tragic incident:' 1 pedestrian dies after two vehicles collide in the Junction

A female pedestrian has died and a man was injured after being struck by a vehicle involved in a collision in the Junction. Police were called to Annette Street and Pacific Avenue just after 8 p.m....

34m ago

'I'm home': Toronto rapper Top5 cleared of murder charge in 2021 fatal shooting
'I'm home': Toronto rapper Top5 cleared of murder charge in 2021 fatal shooting

Infamous Toronto rapper Top5 has been cleared of murder charges stemming from a 2021 fatal shooting. The artist, whose real name is Hassan Ali, was released on Monday after spending more than three...

10h ago

Trudeau tells Stephen Colbert there's frustration in Canada, but he'll keep fighting
Trudeau tells Stephen Colbert there's frustration in Canada, but he'll keep fighting

Justin Trudeau's interview on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" began with the expected jokes about bacon and Canadians saying sorry a lot, but the prime minister acknowledged it's "a really tough time"...

59m ago

Is Quebec's new proposal a blow against 'tip creep'?
Is Quebec's new proposal a blow against 'tip creep'?

During the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving a large tip was seen as a way to support service workers and local businesses during a rough time. Four-plus years later, we're seeing 25 per cent suggested tips...

THE BIG STORY PODCAST

2m ago

Most Watched Today

2:44
Education, enforcement needed amid Bowmanville fishing post: advocates
Education, enforcement needed amid Bowmanville fishing post: advocates

A widely shared video on social media that appears to show someone fishing with a net in Bowmanville Creek has advocates calling for better education and enforcement of fishing regulations in Ontario. Nick Westoll reports.

11h ago

2:24
Toronto rapper Top5 released from prison
Toronto rapper Top5 released from prison

The murder case against Top5 ended Monday after the crown stayed the charges stemming from a 2021 fatal shooting in North York.

11h ago

2:48
“Where are the crews?” Parkdale residents concerned about delayed street project
“Where are the crews?” Parkdale residents concerned about delayed street project

Back in June, Toronto city crews tore up a large portion of a sidewalk at a Parkdale Intersection but then the work suddenly stopped. Residents reached out to Speakers Corner to get answers.

16h ago

2:03
Ontario's controversial Bill 7 to face challenge in court
Ontario's controversial Bill 7 to face challenge in court

An Ontario law, which allows hospitals to place discharged patients into nursing homes they didn't choose, will be tested in court today. Caryn Ceolin has more from family members and advocates fighting against the law.

18h ago

1:52
Rain and storms on the way
Rain and storms on the way

Rainy showers are trickling into the Greater Toronto Area. Meteorologist Denise Andreacchi has your long-range forecast.
More Videos