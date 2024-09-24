Toronto and the surrounding GTA are under a rainfall warning with the potential for up to 50 millimetres of rain in some localized areas by early Wednesday.

The weather alert was issued for the city and much of the GTA just before 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

While there were periods of rain throughout Monday, wet weather was more prevalent overnight on Tuesday and will persist for much of the day.

“Showers are expected to push into the region through the afternoon as a moisture-laden system moves into the Great Lakes Basin. The showers are expected to become more widespread and heavy at times tonight, along with the risk of thunderstorms as a more unstable air mass moves in,” Environment Canada said.

“Showers will continue into Wednesday morning but are expected to become more isolated and ease off in intensity. Some areas may potentially receive in excess of 50 mm, but there still remains a high degree of uncertainty.”

Other areas under rainfall warnings are Mississauga-Brampton, Halton Hills-Milton, Vaughan-Richmond Hill-Markham, Pickering-Oshawa (Southern Durham Region) and Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo.

Special weather statements were issued for areas such as Hamilton, Barrie-Collingwood-Hillsdale, and Windsor, among other regions, as Environment Canada cautions for up to 45 mm of rain by tomorrow morning.

Toronto’s daytime high on Tuesday is forecasted at 19 C.

A return to sunshine will be delayed until Thursday when Toronto is forecasted to have a daytime high of 22 C and a mix of sun and clouds. It will cool down on Friday with a high of 20 C and a mix of sun and clouds in Toronto.

Forecasters are confident that the remainder of September will be above seasonal for the province. According to the Weather Network, Toronto experienced an 11-consecutive day stretch of no precipitation through September, easily surpassing the last dry spell from Feb. 2 to Feb. 9.

